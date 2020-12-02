Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Home News Reports Calcutta High Court orders CAG audit of cyclone Amphan relief distribution in West Bengal...
News Reports
Updated:

Calcutta High Court orders CAG audit of cyclone Amphan relief distribution in West Bengal amid allegations of wide-scale corruption

The High Court said that CAG has the necessary constitutional, statutory and administrative sanction, power and authority to conduct such inquiry

OpIndia Staff
24

On December 1st, the Calcutta High Court directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to audit the distribution of relief to those affected by the Amphan Cyclone in West Bengal. Responding to a number of petitions alleging large scale irregularities and corruption in the distribution of relief money funded by the central govt, the High Court made the CAG a party to the writ petitions, so that it can comprehensively carry out the order of the court.

The order issued by a bench of Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee said that in the wake of various suffering of the people in West Bengal as a result of Cyclone Amphan, the central govt had rolled out schemes, along with similar schemes in other states impacted by the cyclone. The complaints of the different petitioners are that the State Government through its officers had made unauthorized and illegitimate pick and choose of persons to whom the benefits were doled out and that the Amphan schemes were not operated in the manner as envisaged either by the Union of India or the State Government, the order states.

It further notes that petitioners have contended that there is no transparency in the so-called distribution of Amphan relief and there is no material available in the public domain in terms of the provisions of the Right to Information Act or otherwise, which would enable the citizenry to access information regarding the identity of the persons to whom such benefits have been provided. As a result of the same, a large number of people, who were true and real victims of Amphan, have suffered also the loss of support by way of relief schemes.

The petitioners also had alleged that the list of Amphan relief beneficiaries shown on the website of the State Government does not reflect the true state of affairs.

The High Court said that CAG has the necessary constitutional, statutory and administrative sanction, power and authority to conduct such inquiry as is necessary to ensure that there is financial audit and performance audit of the utilization of the Amphan relief fund. The Calcutta High Court asked the CAG to complete the probe within 3 months.

However, the probe by CAG will not stop the state government or any other agency to continue with distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief.

It may be noted that in June this year, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was forced to order a probe after allegations of large-scale corruption by TMC leaders in cyclone Amphan distribution had emerged. The state govt had decided to provide ₹20,000 each to 5 lakh people who had suffered damage to their houses due to the cyclone, but soon, more than 2000 complaints were filed with the CM alleging corruption.

Several TMC gram panchayat members and their relatives who own pucca houses and didn’t suffer any damage had received the relief, while genuine victims didn’t receive the same. Amazingly, some TMC leaders had actually justified getting money despite not suffering any damage, saying that the relief is meant for distribution among citizens, and that’s why they had also availed the same.

Following the allegations, the state govt had ordered a probe. But the fact that High Court has asked the CAG to probe the matter indicates that the state govt ordered probe didn’t yield any result.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

No politicians, farmers only: Centre bars Yogendra Yadav from being a part of farmers’ delegation for the discussions

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav, a political activist and self-proclaimed psephologist, had wanted to be a part of the discussion but the government objected to his presence.
Read more
News Reports

Webchutney: A marketing company with a ‘liberal’ CEO that seems to be dragging Swiggy through the mud

OpIndia Staff -
Food delivery app Swiggy recently stoked controversy by responding to a troll account taking an extreme political side
Read more

As ‘Canadian Pappu’ trends, here is a lowdown on how Rahul Gandhi time and again aped Justin Trudeau’s PR strategy

Politics OpIndia Staff -
While under Trudeau's leadership Liberal Party in Canada won the 2015 elections, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress had one of its most humiliating defeats in 2019 general elections.

Read how protesting farmer union had asked for same things that new agricultural laws provide, but now opposes it for political gains

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The BKU that is now leading the protests against the farm laws had demanded the same things as provided under the laws.

Yogi govt swings into action to help distressed daughter pleading for medical assistance for her father from non-responsive Akhilesh Yadav

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prateeksha Yadav Preet, a Mainpuri resident, tweeted to Yadav pleading for medical assistance for her father who had met with an accident earlier.

Delhi: Muslim youth flees home, escapes to Mumbai after his parents force him to attend madarsa

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim boy escaped from Delhi, when he went to attend a class in madarsa, to Mumbai and was found begging on the streets

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi snubs Trudeau, deputes bureaucrats to welcome the Canadian PM

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian PM seems to be getting differential treatment
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
News Reports

Instead of answering allegations, Shehla Rashid decides to run away from a live show, calls her father ‘greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader, has been accused by her biological father Abdul Rashid Shora, of taking Rs 3 crore from terror funding accused Zahoor Vatali and Rashid Engineer.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

ED reveals that Mumbai Police have not examined raw data from BARC, something that should have been the starting point of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that in the complaint by Hansa Research, based on which the initial FIR was filed named only India Today and a few other local channels as the main accused in the alleged TRP scam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Calcutta High Court orders CAG audit of cyclone Amphan relief distribution in West Bengal amid allegations of wide-scale corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Several petitions were filed in the High Court alleging large scale corruption and irregularities in the distribution of cyclone Amphan relief
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Pfizer/BioNTech wins COVID-19 vaccine licence in UK

OpIndia Staff -
The UK has purchased 40 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine which has shown to have 95% efficiency in final trials.
Read more
News Reports

No politicians, farmers only: Centre bars Yogendra Yadav from being a part of farmers’ delegation for the discussions

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav, a political activist and self-proclaimed psephologist, had wanted to be a part of the discussion but the government objected to his presence.
Read more
News Reports

Webchutney: A marketing company with a ‘liberal’ CEO that seems to be dragging Swiggy through the mud

OpIndia Staff -
Food delivery app Swiggy recently stoked controversy by responding to a troll account taking an extreme political side
Read more
Politics

As ‘Canadian Pappu’ trends, here is a lowdown on how Rahul Gandhi time and again aped Justin Trudeau’s PR strategy

OpIndia Staff -
While under Trudeau's leadership Liberal Party in Canada won the 2015 elections, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress had one of its most humiliating defeats in 2019 general elections.
Read more
News Reports

Vienna IS Terrorist wanted to massacre Catholic Youth group inside Church, investigation reveals

OpIndia Staff -
On November 2, heavily armed terrorists had attacked different locations in central Vienna.
Read more
News Reports

Read how protesting farmer union had asked for same things that new agricultural laws provide, but now opposes it for political gains

OpIndia Staff -
The BKU that is now leading the protests against the farm laws had demanded the same things as provided under the laws.
Read more
News Reports

Yogi govt swings into action to help distressed daughter pleading for medical assistance for her father from non-responsive Akhilesh Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Prateeksha Yadav Preet, a Mainpuri resident, tweeted to Yadav pleading for medical assistance for her father who had met with an accident earlier.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Muslim youth flees home, escapes to Mumbai after his parents force him to attend madarsa

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim boy escaped from Delhi, when he went to attend a class in madarsa, to Mumbai and was found begging on the streets
Read more
News Reports

London: South Hall’s Havelock Road, named after British general who fought Sikhs, renamed as Guru Nanak Road

OpIndia Staff -
The name change of a part of Havelock road in London's Southall district will come into effect early in 2021
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,875FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com