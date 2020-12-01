Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Home News Reports After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

If Trudeau wants to needlessly meddle into a foreign country's internal affairs, and pontificate them on rights, he should, at least first ensure that he has not flouted those very rights in his own country.

OpIndia Staff
After suppressing blockades in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificate on farmers' protests in India
Justin Trudeau(Source:ft.com)
31

Earlier today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers expressed their concern over the ongoing farmers’ protests in the country. They extended their support to Indian farmers who have been agitating against the three new bills, noting that the situation is concerning.

Speaking on the occasion of Gurupurab to his Canadian-Punjabi constituents, Trudeau said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognizing the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning. And we all are very worried about family and friends; I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you. Canada will always be ready to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we reached out to multiple means directly to Indian authorities to highlight our concerns.”

Besides Trudeau, other Canadian ministers and leaders also extended their unwarranted support to the ongoing protests by farmers, which has seen participation from pro-Khalistani elements such as Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and known rabble-rousers such as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has a history of fomenting trouble during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi and Hathras incident.

Canadian MP Bardish Chaggar, who was part of the Gurpurab celebration, had tweeted on November 30 that the rights of farmers protesting peacefully in India must be respected, and meaningful dialogue is the way forward. Minister of National Defence, Canada, Harjit Sajjan had expressed his support for the protests in a tweet posted by him on November 29. Member of Parliament Tim S Uppal also posted a tweet backing the farmers’ protests.

While Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and other Canadian ministers sanctimoniously held forth on the need to defend the ‘right to peaceful protest’ and expressed their “concern” over the situation in India, they remained conveniently blind to the subjugation of the indigenous tribes by the Canadian police officials in their own backyard.

PM Justin Trudeau turned a blind eye to the oppression of indigenous tribes in Canada

In February 2020, Canadian PM Trudeau and other ministers felt no compunction in removing Indigenous activists from a railway line in Ontario, where a two-week protest against a contentious natural gas pipeline had blocked train traffic and fueled a growing political crisis. The protests were in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in British Columbia and the protesters were fighting against a 416-mile pipeline through their traditional territory.

As the protests swelled, the Canadian police officials gave an ultimatum to the Tyendinaga Mohawk nation to vacate the protest site or risk facing charges and arrest. However, the activists remained resolute in their determination to oppose the government’s contentious decision. Before police moved in to clear the protesters, media was barred from covering the protests. Dozens of police officials descended on the blockade, tackling the protesters gathered there, forcing them to the ground and cuffing their hands with zip-ties. Many protesters were arrested by the police.

It is pertinent to note here that it was on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s direction that the blockade was forcibly removed by the police. In contrast to upholding the lofty ideal of “right to protest peacefully”, Trudeau had, instead, given a blunt warning to the protesters to end the protests. “The barricades need to come down now,” Trudeau had said.

Canada had moved WTO against India’s high MSP in Feb 2019

If this wasn’t enough to capture the hypocrisy exhibited by Trudeau, his stance on India’s MSP in the World Trade Organisation would successfully nail down the double-dealing of the Canadian Prime Minister. In February 2019, Canada had moved WTO against India on higher MSPs for five pulses. Canada had then sought a discussion with India on the higher MSP for five pulses, contending that India’s support prices were 26 times higher than the permitted levels by WTO regulations.

It is, therefore, profoundly ironical that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who found India’s MSP prices of its crops significantly higher and approached WTO complaining against India’s high MSP prices, comes out in support of the so-called farmers, who have held blockades and are demanding the Indian government to bring a provision for the MSP in the three agriculture bills that were passed in September 2020.

Despite these glaring hypocrisies, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had the gall of making unsolicited comments on India’s internal matters and moralising her on the need to allow peaceful protests. By all accounts, it appears that Trudeau’s remarks on the ongoing farmers’ protests were aimed at consolidating support among his Canadian-Punjabi constituents and not at expressing genuine concern for the Indian farmers. With the second wave of coronavirus galloping Canada and Trudeau tainted in an ethics scandal, the Canadian PM appears to be willing to risk the relationship with India for securing short-term political gains.

Though a country’s Prime Minister shouldn’t comment on another country’s private matter, if Trudeau still wants to needlessly meddle into a foreign country’s internal affairs, and pontificate them on rights, he should, at least first ensure that he has not flouted those very rights in his own country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjustin trudeau,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed his "concern" over the farmers' protest in India, Canada had last year moved WTO against India for high MSP rates
Read more
Opinions

Farmer protest: From celebrity protestors hijacking the ‘protest’ to AAP and Congress fighting for credit, the circus is here

Nirwa Mehta -
The farmers protests in Delhi have turned into a Shaheen Bagh redux with the same usual suspects coming together.
Read more

PFI is using ’72 hoors in Jannat’ concept to lure Muslim men into Jihadi activities, running terrorist schools: Sufi Islamic Board

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PFI and SDPI are under scanner after the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and Bengaluru riots earlier this year.

Maharashtra: Farmers in four districts record Rs 10 crore out-of-mandi trade with the help of new farm laws

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
FPCs in four districts in Maharashtra have made about Rs 10 crores from trade outside mandis after the laws were passed

Instead of answering allegations, Shehla Rashid decides to run away from a live show, calls her father ‘greedy’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader, has been accused by her biological father Abdul Rashid Shora, of taking Rs 3 crore from terror funding accused Zahoor Vatali and Rashid Engineer.

“We are all very worried” Canada PM Justin Trudeau, his ministers express ‘concern’ over protesting Punjab farmers in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the virtual Gurpurab 2020 celebration, PM Trudeau, at the beginning of his address, talked about the protests in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

His family called our children ‘illegitimate’ because I didn’t convert to Islam’: Late music composer Wajid Khan’s wife reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Wajid Khan's wife has stated to Times of India that the late music composer's family never accepted her wedding under the Special Marriages Act because she had refused to convert to Islam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed his "concern" over the farmers' protest in India, Canada had last year moved WTO against India for high MSP rates
Read more
News Reports

After creating trouble during Delhi Riots and Hathras, Bhim Army chief reaches the farmer protests site, now hijacked by Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called farmer protests have already been marred by the presence of Khalistani elements.
Read more
News Reports

After Biriyani and AAP support, Shaheen Bagh’s dadi Bilkis Bano reaches Punjab farmer protest site too

OpIndia Staff -
From 'guest-appearence' protestors to Biriyani, most Shaheen Bagh themes are being repeated at Punjab farmer protests.
Read more
Opinions

Farmer protest: From celebrity protestors hijacking the ‘protest’ to AAP and Congress fighting for credit, the circus is here

Nirwa Mehta -
The farmers protests in Delhi have turned into a Shaheen Bagh redux with the same usual suspects coming together.
Read more
News Reports

Days after mysterious monolith in Utah disappeared following its discovery, similar metal monolith appears in Romania

OpIndia Staff -
The 13 feet high metal monolith has a mirrored surface and was found near the historic landmark of Petrodava Dacian Fortress
Read more
News Reports

PFI is using ’72 hoors in Jannat’ concept to lure Muslim men into Jihadi activities, running terrorist schools: Sufi Islamic Board

OpIndia Staff -
PFI and SDPI are under scanner after the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and Bengaluru riots earlier this year.
Read more
News Reports

“Ill-informed and unwarranted”: India hits back at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over his comments on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian PM and Sikh members of parliament in Canada have made statements supporting the ongoing farmers' protests in India
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad: Golu Khan lured minor victim by wearing tilak and kalawa, used to visit temples with her

OpIndia Staff -
The victim alleged that Golu Khan introduced himself as 'Raj' and befriended her. He later disclosed his Muslim identity and forced her to convert.
Read more
Editor's picks

Maharashtra: Farmers in four districts record Rs 10 crore out-of-mandi trade with the help of new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
FPCs in four districts in Maharashtra have made about Rs 10 crores from trade outside mandis after the laws were passed
Read more
News Reports

US govt seeks clearance from court to extradite 26/11 Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India

OpIndia Staff -
Tahawwur Rana was charged for waging war, committing a terrorist act, commission of murder and conspiracy in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,621FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com