Friday, December 25, 2020
Child rescued in Uttar Pradesh after she was being forced into prostitution by relative Gulshan Bano

A case has been filed against Gulshan Bano under IPC sections 366A (procuration of a minor girl and 323 (voluntary causing hurt).

OpIndia Staff
Gulshan Bano takes relative's minor daughter to UP, forces her into prostitution
Representative Image(Source: News Letter)
A shocking incident of a relative pushing a minor girl into prostitution has to come to fore from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. Gulshan Bano, the accused brought her relative’s minor daughter from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh and was allegedly forcing her into prostitution. However, prompt action by Ballia police and Child Welfare Committee officials prevented the woman from bringing about her vile designs.

Minor girl’s family approach CWC

The matter came to light when the family of the minor girl approached the CWC official on Wednesday this week, informing them that their relative, Gulshan Bano, had taken away their daughter to UP’s Ballia and was forcing her into prostitution. 

The minor girl’s family also told the CWC official about the place where the girl was held. Realising the urgency of the matter, the CWC official immediately informed the local police, following which a joint team was constituted to rescue the girl. 

Joint team of police and CWC raids Gulshan Bano’s place

The joint team of police personnel and CWC officials raided the place of Gulshan Bano in a locality under Kotwali police station and arrested her after rescuing the girl. The girl was later sent to protection home after being produced before the CWC. 

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against Gulshan Bano under IPC sections 366A (procuration of minor girl and 323 (voluntary causing hurt).

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

