Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports Congress is ‘deeply disturbed’ by Delhi police searching premises of lawyer who had become...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress is ‘deeply disturbed’ by Delhi police searching premises of lawyer who had become ISIS poster boy

Calling the police action as 'arbitrary harassment', Manish Tewari urged the Bar Council to intervene as soon as possible. It is pertinent to remember that the search by Delhi police was done after obtaining a court warrant and not arbitrarily, as alleged by the Congress leader.

OpIndia Staff
Congress comes in defence of ISIS poster boy Mehmood Pracha
Mehmood Pracha, Manish Tewari, images via Patrika and Milli Chronicle
17

A day after the special cell of Delhi Police conducted raids at the office premises of advocate Mehmood Pracha, the Congress party has now come out in his defence. It is important to note that Pracha had featured in a pro-ISIS media outlet in February this year.

In a tweet on Friday, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said that he was ‘deeply disturbed’ after the police searched the office of Pracha. While highlighting his personal connections with the accused, he wrote, “A contemporary at Campus Law Centre Delhi University and later my General Secretary Indian Youth Congress when I was National President.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari calls court warranted search ‘arbitrary harassment’

Calling the police action as ‘arbitrary harassment’, Manish Tewari urged the Bar Council to intervene as soon as possible. It is pertinent to remember that the search by Delhi police was done after obtaining a court warrant and not arbitrarily, as alleged by the Congress leader. The court authorised the police to conduct the search during the day to find evidence and had ordered it to be video recorded.

According to the search warrant, the lawyer has been booked under section 182, 193, 420, 468, 471, 472, 473, 120B of the IPC. It notes that the metadata of outbox of email account which was used to send incriminating documents are essential to the investigation being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi police. Pracha had been handling a number of cases, related to anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

Mohammed Pracha – The ISIS poster boy

In February this year, a pro-ISIS media outlet had launched an India-centric publication as the country was going through a period of communal turmoil. The publication titled ‘Voice of Hind’ was issued by Al-Qitaal Media Center and Junudul Khilafah al-Hind as per its cover page and featured Mohammed Pracha on its cover page.

The person who was the main focus on the cover page was senior lawyer Mahmood Paracha who has been accused of inciting communal hatred in the past. According to a copy with OpIndia, the first part of the magazine talked about dead IS-JK militants in Kashmir. It showcased pictures and talks about how they started jihad in Kashmir and achieved their goal. Then featured a message from active ISHP militant, identified as ‘Abu Zakariya Al-Hindi’. Further, the magazine reportedly says that there is no place for Nationalism in Islam and Muslims should reject the notion and join the caliphate instead.

Pracha wanted to give weapons training to Muslims

In a press conference last year, Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Mahmood Paracha announced that they would be setting up a camp in Lucknow to teach Muslims and Dalits about the ‘right to self-defence’ and how to apply for a firearm licence.

Mahmood Pracha had cited the incidents of mob lynchings and the Sonbhadra massacre as reasons for conducting the camp. According to him, those events wouldn’t have occurred if the victims had legal firearms to defend themselves. They were basically planning to raise an armed militia to combat ‘mob lynchings’, using licenced weapons. Later, Mahmood Paracha was seen holding that training camp inside a Lucknow Mosque where he was training Muslims about how to fill forms for licences and acquire firearms, even though an FIR had been registered against him for his incendiary speech.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISIS magazine lawyer, Mehmood Pracha police, police raid video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany

China’s information warfare: How Beijing uses censorship, disinformation and propaganda to control and influence domestic narrative

Opinions Jinit Jain -
A primer into how the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has been regulating the flow of information and distorting it with disinformation to maintain its preeminence.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

India born Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias accused of sexual misconduct after his death

OpIndia Staff -
The law firm investigating allegations said in its interim report that allegations against Ravi Zacharias appeared to be true.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress is ‘deeply disturbed’ by Delhi police searching premises of lawyer who had become ISIS poster boy

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Tewari stated that he is 'deeply disturbed' by the police raid on ISIS poster boy Mehmood Pracha. He even called the court warranted search 'arbitrary'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal police unleash lathi-charge on BJP workers including women, more than 40 injured

OpIndia Staff -
More than 40 party workers, including several women workers, have reportedly been injured. BJYM Kolkata North Suburban District President Pintu Das also suffered injuries.
Read more
Media

Fake TRP ‘scam’: Mumbai Police now arrests BARC CEO, days after it arrested their COO

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has now arrested Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)'s former CEO Partho Dasgupta in TRP case
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has sent a legal notice to leftist troll Rachita Taneja: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhopal MP has asked the 'cartoonist' to refrain from using the said website/domain name or any variant thereof in the name of Pragya Thakur.
Read more
News Reports

‘People from Muslim community are threatening to kill me: Qasim receives death threats after voluntarily converting to Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
28-year-old Muslim man by the name of Qasim Khan has been receiving death threats after he decided to convert to Hinduism
Read more
OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
News Reports

Indian crew on two ships stuck for months at Chinese ports as China does not allow them to unload cargo

OpIndia Staff -
China has allowed the ships of other countries to unload at its port but has kept the Indian vessels waiting.
Read more
News Reports

After getting banned for two years for failing dope test, Basketball Player Satnam Singh joins farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, Singh was given provisional suspension after he failed an out-of-competition test conducted in Bangalore by NADA.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com