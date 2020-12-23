Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

A clash broke out between the workers of Congress and radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) during the local body polls at Harekala in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

According to the reports, a scuffle broke out between the Congress workers and SDPI members on Tuesday after the former asked voters to vote for Congress-backed candidates in the Gram Panchayat elections that were held on Tuesday. One of the Congress party workers named Zakariya Malar tried to record the clash on his phone, angering SDPI workers. The SDPI workers attacked him after snatching the phone from his hand.

The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to control the situation.

Congress workers gherao police station, allege BJP supported SDPI to carry out attacks

Later in the day, the Congress activists gheraoed the Konaje police station demanding the arrest of SDPI workers. The Congress party under the leadership of MLA UT Khader gheraoed the police station accusing SDPI workers of attacking them.

Block Congress president Santhosh Shetty Assaigoli alleged that BJP supported SDPI workers resorted to fights against the Congress party workers.

The Congress workers also warned the police that if SDPI activists are not arrested before Wednesday evening, they would launch severe protests.