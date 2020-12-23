Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

A scuffle broke out between the Congress workers and SDPI members on Tuesday after the former asked voters to vote for Congress-backed candidates in the Gram Panchayat elections that were held on Tuesday.

OpIndia Staff
Clashes erupt between SDPI and Congress workers in Karnataka/ Image Source: Daijiworld
3

A clash broke out between the workers of Congress and radical Islamic organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) during the local body polls at Harekala in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

According to the reports, a scuffle broke out between the Congress workers and SDPI members on Tuesday after the former asked voters to vote for Congress-backed candidates in the Gram Panchayat elections that were held on Tuesday. One of the Congress party workers named Zakariya Malar tried to record the clash on his phone, angering SDPI workers. The SDPI workers attacked him after snatching the phone from his hand.

The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to control the situation.

Congress workers gherao police station, allege BJP supported SDPI to carry out attacks

Later in the day, the Congress activists gheraoed the Konaje police station demanding the arrest of SDPI workers. The Congress party under the leadership of MLA UT Khader gheraoed the police station accusing SDPI workers of attacking them.

Block Congress president Santhosh Shetty Assaigoli alleged that BJP supported SDPI workers resorted to fights against the Congress party workers.

The Congress workers also warned the police that if SDPI activists are not arrested before Wednesday evening, they would launch severe protests.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssdpi, congress sdpi clash
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

OpIndia Staff -
The police restored a mild lathi-charge after Congress and SDPI party workers clashed in front of the polling station at Harekala on Tuesday, December 22.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple reopens after nine months. Read when you can do the darshan

OpIndia Staff -
Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha has been closed for devotees since the month of March due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic
Read more

Naga insurgent group detains and brutally beats up one of its own cadre for carrying tricolour and initiating peace march in Kohima

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
YS Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur and also a cadre of NSCN-IM, was allegedly detained and tortured by the Naga insurgents after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8.

How Pakistanis are using current Punjab farmer protests to fuel pro-Khalistan sentiments

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
While Khalistani elements have infiltrated the Punjab farmer protest against free market, our neighbouring country Pakistan seems to have even more nefarious agenda.

Babri Action Committee’s Zafaryab Jilani says Dhannipur mosque is against Shariat, claims mosque cannot be built on ‘bartered land’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB members had reportedly agreed to Jilani that the mosque proposed at the government allotted is against Sharia.

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

Media OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

OpIndia Staff -
The police restored a mild lathi-charge after Congress and SDPI party workers clashed in front of the polling station at Harekala on Tuesday, December 22.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple reopens after nine months. Read when you can do the darshan

OpIndia Staff -
Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha has been closed for devotees since the month of March due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Naga insurgent group detains and brutally beats up one of its own cadre for carrying tricolour and initiating peace march in Kohima

OpIndia Staff -
YS Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur and also a cadre of NSCN-IM, was allegedly detained and tortured by the Naga insurgents after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Dalit girl dragged away and gang-raped by four youths, Rehan, Tasleem, Danish and Abdul arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Rehan, Tasleem, Danish and Abdul had allegedly dragged the girl away when she was working in the fields and had raped her. Medical examination has confirmed sexual assault on the minor.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

How Pakistanis are using current Punjab farmer protests to fuel pro-Khalistan sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
While Khalistani elements have infiltrated the Punjab farmer protest against free market, our neighbouring country Pakistan seems to have even more nefarious agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Babri Action Committee’s Zafaryab Jilani says Dhannipur mosque is against Shariat, claims mosque cannot be built on ‘bartered land’

OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB members had reportedly agreed to Jilani that the mosque proposed at the government allotted is against Sharia.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Media

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.
Read more
World

“It is a disgrace”: Donald Trump refuses to sign Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump, in his last few days in Office, has refused to sign the Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Cambodia.
Read more
Politics

Kerala Governor refuses permission for special session of Assembly to pass resolution against farm laws, opposition cries ‘BJP agent’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A similar special session of Kerala Assembly was held earlier in which a resolution was passed demanding scrapping of the CAA.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com