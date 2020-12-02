A day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers expressed their ‘concerns’ over ongoing farmers’ protests in India, Pro-AAP blogger Dhruv Rathee has called for foreign powers to interfere in India’s internal affairs to dethrone the democratically elected government and alter the political landscape of the country.

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party supporter Dhruv Rathee, known for peddling false propaganda against the Modi government on social media, took to Twitter to share a news report to claim how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first international head of government to speak out on the protests by farmers in India against the Narendra Modi government’s new farm laws.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, interfering in India’s internal affairs, had made unwarranted comments about the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ saying that the situation was ‘concerning’. Appeasing the Sikh community in Canada, PM Trudeau said that the country was always ready to defend the right to peaceful protest and believe in the importance of dialogue.

The statements by Canadian Prime Minister invited a stern response from across the country, especially from the Ministry of External Affairs, who asked the Canadian leaders to refrain from commenting on India’s internal matter and maintain the sanctity of diplomatic conversations.

It may be noted that only last year at the WTO, Justin Trudeau had opposed the MSP paid to farmers by Indian govt, calling it undue advantage given to domestic producers. In February 2019, Canada had moved WTO against India on higher MSPs for five pulses, contending that India’s support prices were 26 times higher than the permitted levels by WTO regulations. But now, the same Canadian PM is supporting the protesting farmers who are demanding a law to guarantee MSP.

However, the left-liberals and the anti-India establishement in the country jumped on to the opportunity to once again to take advantage of Canada’s attempted intervention to target Modi government. Instead of condemning the interference of Canada into country’s affair, the left-liberals cheered Canada PM Trudeau’s statements.

Dhruv Rathee wants foreign interference to ‘free’ Indian people

Taking a step further, AAP sympathiser Dhruv Rathee shamelessly called for the direct intervention of foreign powers into country’s affairs. Rathee, who is not even a resident of India, sharing the report hailed Justin Trudeau for being the first international head of state to speak in favour of farmers protest.

A popular Twitter user (@Gabbbar Singh) pointed how foolish it was of Dhruv Rathee to laud foreign interference in India’s internal matters. The social media user also warned Dhruv Rathee on how these countries will now freely meddle in Kashmir in future.

Image Source: Gabbbar

In response to social media user’s tweet, Dhruv Rathee claimed that India’s institutions have already been hijacked and have become puppets at the hands of Modi government. Making misleading insinuations, Rathee dreamt of foreign interference in India saying that he would welcome it if offered a solution for Indian people.

Maybe people in Kashmir can also hope to enjoy 4G internet one day, Dhruv Rathee added.

Responding to Dhruv Rathee’s shocking cravings for the subversion of India’s sovereignty by foreign powers, Gabbbar Singh pointed how India has a robust democracy and asked whether he thought the institution of Election commission was also compromised.

Dhruv Rathee’s dream to oust Modi comes amidst massive fake news propaganda

Dhruv Rathee, who just yesterday was caught spreading same lies, claiming that last year Prime Minister Modi had proclaimed on American soil “Ab ki Baar, Trump Sarkar”, is now urging foreign powers to meddle in country’s domestic politics so that they can oust Prime Minister Modi.

It is not surprising anymore to see that the opposition ecosystem in the country, which has been failing constantly to convince Indian citizens about their political relevance, are dreaming about foreign interference to dethrone Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.

Rather, who lives in Germany and ironically portrays himself to be the champion of India’s democracy, has exhibited his authoritarian and fascist mindset by seeking the help of foreign powers to interfere in the democratic process of the country. The open call for foreign intervention by the likes of pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee, a resident of Germany, is nothing but an open admission of involvement in acts that threatened not only country’s security interests but also the sovereignty of the nation.