Tuesday, December 1, 2020
As Justin Trudeau interferes in India’s internal politics, ‘liberals’ invoke ‘Howdy, Trump’ event to again spread lies on PM Modi

This is a lie which the 'liberals' had peddled when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president-elect of the United States.

OpIndia Staff
6

Unwarranted comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the ongoing farmers’ protest has attracted sharp reactions from India after he became the first world leader to comment on the issue. India dismissed the remarks calling it “ill-informed and unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

While, in a terse message, India asked the Canadian leaders to refrain from commenting on India’s internal matter and maintain the sanctity of diplomatic conversations, the so-called liberals jumped on to the opportunity to once again invoke the ‘Howdy, Trump event’ and reweave the lies associated with the event, peddled by them when Joe Biden was declared the 46th president-elect of the United States.

Remark from Justin Trudeau gets the ball rolling for the anti-Modi brigade

As soon as some social media users slammed the Canadian PM for commenting on India’s internal affairs, few leftist liberals resorted to peddling the same blatant lies, claiming that last year Prime Minister Modi had proclaimed on American soil “Ab ki Baar, Trump Sarkar” to allege that it was a clear case of interference in other nations’ internal affairs. Vocal Congress supporter Tehseen Poonawalla and Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee took the lead in peddling the same lie all over again.

The Congress loyalists were soon joined by their other allies.

Congress-friendly journalists and media personalities also got in on the act. Director of Pravda Media Foundation, the parent company of the Congress-backed Fact fudger AltNews took to Twitter to write: “What was locus standi of PM Modi who cheered for Donald Trump in Houston during “Howdy, Modi!’ event and said ‘Abki baar, Trump sarkar’. Her Tweet was in response to the National General Secretary Ram Madhav who said that the Canadian PM’s remarks tantamounts to interference in India’s sovereign matters.

Journalist contributing to leftist media portals The Wire also joined in to spread the same lie. Responding to CNN News18 journalist Pallavi Ghosh who wrote: “No foreign country has any right to comment on our internal affairs . Period”, Saurav Kumar wrote: “Who coined the slogan “Ab ki Baar Trump ki Sarkar” in USA? And No govt has right to demean and strangulate it’s “ANNADAATA”. Period”.

Many other ‘liberals’ jumped on to the bandwagon.

Old lie repeated

This is a lie which the ‘liberals’ had peddled when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president-elect of the United States. In a fresh attempt to berate Modi, riot convicted Congress leader Hardik Patel and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari had attempted to spread lies that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had endorsed President Trump for the 2020 US Presidential elections.

Hardik Patel, soon after expressing his wishes to Biden, had resorted to peddling blatant lies by claiming that last year Prime Minister Modi had proclaimed on American soil “Ab ki Baar, Trump Sarkar”. Not just Hardik Patel, Congress MP Manish Tewari also took to Twitter to share a news report saying PM Modi cheered for Donald Trump in Houston by saying ‘Abki baar, Trump sarkar. Other Congress-friendly journalists and media personalities, as well as politicians, also joined in to spread the lies that PM Modi had endorsed Trump for President.

PM Modi didn’t really endorse Donald Trump

Contrary to the claims made by these anti-Modi liberals, PM Modi had never endorsed or tried to interfere in the 2020 US elections. The claims made by Patel and Tewari were misleading as PM Modi was just referring to a campaign run by Donald Trump campaign team prior to 2016 US Presidential elections.

At the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event held in Houston in September last year, Texas, Prime Minister Modi had reminded the audience as to how during the 2016 US Presidential campaigning, Donald Trump had said ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ while appealing to the Indian diaspora in the US.

