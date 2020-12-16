Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Dear liberals, “EU disinfo report” proves you hate India, not just Modi

Do you remember 26/11? Do you remember the 2006 Mumbai local train bombings? Can’t blame Pakistan, sorry. This must all be “disinformation” spread by India. Pakistan never hurt a fly.

Abhishek Banerjee
Perhaps you are not a Modi supporter. Maybe you feel warm and fuzzy inside when the New York Times or Washington Post calls PM Modi a “fascist.” It is nice to have your hatred validated by flagship global outlets, is it not?

Perhaps you sneer when BJP supporters accuse your liberal icons of being anti-national. They’re not anti-national, you insist. They are just anti-BJP. Fair enough.

How far are you willing to go with this? At what point would you admit that liberals are trying to defame India, not just Modi?

Are you willing to believe, for instance, that Pakistan does not sponsor terrorism? Poor, innocent Pakistan. No, they never sponsored Lashkar or Hizbul. And had nothing to do with 26/11. They never gave a home to Osama bin Laden. They never sold nuclear technology to other rogue regimes like North Korea. Poor, innocent Pakistan is a victim of Indian propaganda.

Stunned? Bewildered? Well, that’s what Al Jazeera is reporting. You know, the same Al Jazeera that you look up to for exposing all the ‘fascism’ in India under Modi.

The report released on Wednesday said the disinformation network run by the Srivastava Group, a New Delhi-based entity, was designed primarily to “discredit Pakistan internationally” and influence decision-making at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the European Parliament.

The report said in order to “undermine Pakistan internationally”, the network “resurrected dead NGOs” at the UN, impersonated the EU and laundered content produced by fake media to real media, and reached millions in South Asia and across the world.

And look, the sacred BBC has covered it with an even more sinister headline.

BBC’s headline on EU Disinfo report

The same BBC, the sacred BBC that you so praised for standing up for truth and justice in Kashmir. The sacred BBC that is the lord and protector of constitutional morality in India. Isn’t that where all your liberal icons go to find some respite from the poisonous atmosphere of Modi’s India?

What are they talking about? Apparently, some “researchers” at an NGO called “EU Disinformation Lab” have uncovered this vast campaign by India to discredit Pakistan:

The EU DisinfoLab in its report, Indian Chronicles: deep dive into a 15-year operation targeting the EU and United Nations to serve Indian interests, termed this as the “largest network” of disinformation they have exposed so far.

Poor innocent Pakistan, defamed by the world’s largest disinformation network! And notice they say it’s a 15 year long operation. That covers nine out of the ten years of UPA. So if you are an Indian liberal, you can’t scratch your itch of blaming Modi.

Do you remember 26/11? Do you remember the 2006 Mumbai local train bombings? Can’t blame Pakistan, sorry. This must all be “disinformation” spread by India. Pakistan never hurt a fly.

You know in your bones that this is a lie. You know that Pakistan is a sponsor of terrorism. And you know that those “researchers” are either on drugs or on bribes. And you know that any “news” organization willing to take such research seriously is also either on drugs or on bribes.

But then why are BBC and Al Jazeera covering this in all seriousness? Especially in the last six years, you liberals have treated these organizations as lighthouses of truth. Why are your lighthouses of truth beaming an obvious lie?

In case you think this is a random report from some NGO which can be ignored, get this:

Peter Stano, the lead spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Commission, told Al Jazeera that they are aware of the report. … Stano said the expose will be raised during the EU-India Strategic Partnership dialogue.

You can see what comes next. Pakistan will brandish this report on all international forums.

I’m surprised. Why aren’t Indian liberals calling out their icons? I don’t like to call anyone “anti-national” but this time I want answers. So dear liberals, I am putting you in a spot:

Q1. Are you willing to accept that the “researchers” behind this report were paid operatives carrying out propaganda against India?

Q2. Does this report, which will now be taken up officially by the EU, prove that there is a vast international conspiracy against India?

Q3. If you accept this conspiracy exists (and is well funded and powerful), are you now willing to apologize to Modi supporters who figured this out years before you did?

Q4. Given that BBC and Al Jazeera are helping increase the credibility of this “report,” do you still trust these organizations to tell the truth about India? Do you accept that these organizations always intended to lie about India?

Q5. Your clown car of intellectuals, journalists and “fact checkers” in India is always so eager to call out certain domestic TV channels. How many of these fact checkers and intellectuals have denounced the BBC or Al Jazeera now? So will you now consider the possibility that your intellectuals took money to lie about India?

Dear liberals, you have two choices now. Either accept there is a vast international conspiracy against India, denounce the BBC and Al Jazeera and all your liberal icons who take money to appear on their forums.

Or you have to admit that Pakistan is innocent and India has been defaming them. You have to admit that you are giving Pakistan a clean chit on 26/11, on Pulwama attack, everything. In that case, you are an “anti-national.” There is no doubt.

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

