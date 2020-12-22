Tuesday, December 22, 2020
After food fiesta, massage and tattoo parlours, gym langars and more, ‘distressed’ farmers now get DTH connections

In order to enhance their TV viewing experience, the 'farmers' have also installed Tata Sky dishes on the roof of their makeshift homes.

OpIndia Staff
Farmers get DTH connections at protests
After library, massage and tattoo parlours protesting farmers now get DTH connections to enhance their TV viewing experience (YouTube Screengrab/Lallantop)
73

The ‘distraught’ farmers from Punjab and Haryana who have assumed control of the highways leading to the national capital appear to be enjoying life and seem extremely comfortable in the environment and are in no mood to decamp anytime soon.

After high-tech massage and tattoo parlours, gym langars, library, Pizzas and Biryani, now videos have surfaced where protesting farmers are seen sitting comfortably in their tractors and watching Television. However, this is not all. In order to enhance their TV viewing experience, the ‘farmers’ have also installed Tata Sky dishes on the roof of their makeshift homes.

Protesters are watching TV in comfort (YouTube Screengrab/Lallantop)

Speaking to a Lallantop anchor, a farmer who reached the protesting site from Jallandhar said that they have come prepared to stay at Singhu border for at least six months. He confirms bringing ample ration, clothes, and all that they need to sustain themselves for the next six months.

Tata Sky has been installed at the farmer protests (YouTube Screengrab/Lallantop)

He also flaunts of making all possible arrangements, like electrical ports to charge mobile phones, TV and DTH connection for their entertainment within their makeshifts houses.

‘Desi Jugaad’ at farmer protests (YouTube Screengrab/Lallantop)

Library set up with books of Communist heroes at Singhu border

Earlier, reports emerged that makeshift library had been set up at Singhu border to provide the anti-farm law protestors with reading material such as books and newspapers. Reports revealed that the library-turned-culture centre would also provide a platform for the agitators to discuss current topics and provide education to slum kids and help complete their pending syllabus.

Digital newsletter launched to ‘educate’ farmers

Amidst the farmer protests, volunteers against the newly enacted farm laws have launched a bi-weekly newsletter by the name of ‘Trolley Times’. As per reports, the newsletters are equipped with a QR code that can be read digitally as well. The volunteers argue that the newsletters will help farmers gain access to the information about the talks held at the governmental level and other such reports.

‘Distressed farmers’ get free massages

Earlier, we had reported about how Khalsa Aid India had set up massage centres at Singhu border. In an effort to attract more crowds for the already dwindling farmer protests, Khalsa Aid India had also opened stalls at these protest site to provide massages to the farmers.

‘Farmer protestors’ train at gym langars

Moreover, the protestors had set up ‘Gym Ka Langar’. The open gymnasium has been equipped with dumbbells, weight plates, a bench, a rod and two holders. The bench and holding rods were made from scratch here in Delhi, according to those people who set up the gym.

‘Farmers’ enjoy fresly baked Pizza and delectable Biryani

Prior to this, videos surfaced where the ‘aggrieved’ farmers were seen feasting on pizzas and Biryani. Drawing equivalences between the ongoing farmer protests at Delhi border areas and the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protestors were also seen feasting on Biryani, social media users opined that the farmers’ protest was the season 2 of Shaheen Bagh protests.

Wait! not to forget the tattoo parlour

However, this is not where the indulgance stopped. Many tattoo makers have brought tattoo guns, inks, steriliser and control equipment for making tattoos, and are using power from generators used by shopkeepers in the area to give free tattoos to protesters at the site.

