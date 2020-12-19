Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home News Reports After food fiesta, massage parlours and gym langars, farmer protests in Delhi now have...
News Reports
Updated:

After food fiesta, massage parlours and gym langars, farmer protests in Delhi now have library, free newsletter and free tattoo stalls

A makeshift library has now been set up at Singhu border to provide the anti-farm law protestors with reading material such as books and newspapers

OpIndia Staff
Famer protests: From massage parlours, and gyms to libraries and newsletters
Makeshift library at farmer protests (Photo Credits: ANI)
8

The renewed agitation against the historic farm laws has witnessed a myriad of events. Misled into believing that the Centre would end the Mandi system, the ‘organic’ protestors had hit the streets, trying to take the government to ransom. Despite causing inconvenience to the citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR), the participants of the farmer protests have been enjoying their time at the protest site with access to various luxuries like high-tech massage parlours, gym langars, and biriyani and pizza fiesta.

Library set up with books of Communist heroes

In a new development, a makeshift library has now been set up at Singhu border to provide the anti-farm law protestors with reading material such as books and newspapers. The library-turned-culture centre will also provide a platform for the agitators to discuss current topics. With about 10 people volunteering as ‘teachers’, they have plans to provide education to slum kids and help complete their pending syllabus.

The library contains several newspapers and books on Communist ‘hero’ Che Guevara, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and other ‘revolutionaries’ in English, Hindi and Punjabi. The protestors argue that the new cultural centre will help revive the old tradition of ‘Sanji Sath’ where they can gather around and listen to the advice of elders.

A volunteer, Survinder Singh Wadwa, said that the purpose of the library is to build ‘discipline’ among the protestors and help the leadership ‘constructively.’ He added, “This place is Sanjhi Sath for discussion, for youth, there is a library for reading. We have books in several languages available for reading. One more initiative is to teach slum students. Many parents came and asked if we could teach their ward as well.”

‘Volunteers’ launch a digital newsletter to ‘educate’ farmers

Amidst the farmer protests, volunteers against the newly enacted farm laws have launched a bi-weekly newsletter by the name of ‘Trolley Times’. As per reports, the newsletters are equipped with a QR code that can be read digitally as well. The volunteers argue that the newsletters will help farmers gain access to the information about the talks held at the governmental level and other such reports.

‘Farmer protestors’ enjoy foot massage, train at gym langars

Earlier, we had reported about how Khalsa Aid India had set up massage centres at Singhu border. In an effort to attract more crowds for the already dwindling farmer protests, Khalsa Aid India had also opened stalls at these protest site to provide massages to the farmers.

The Khalsa Aid is a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). In a Facebook post, they announced, “Khalsa Aid India has set up this makeshift space as a massage centre. This is for our farmer brothers and sisters who were experiencing pain. We are overwhelmed by the love and blessings that our farmers bestow on us.”

The protestors have set up ‘Gym Ka Langar’ at the Singhu border. To cater to all the sportspersons who have joined the farmer protests in solidarity and anyone who wishes to work out, Mangat Singh, former Captain of the Indian Kabaddi team, and Aman Hothy, a powerlifter have set up gyms at the protest site. The open gymnasium has been equipped with dumbbells, weight plates, a bench, a rod and two holders. The bench and holding rods were made from scratch here in Delhi, according to those people who set up the gym.

Protestors engage in food fiesta – Biriyani, pizzas and more

On December 11, journalist’ Saba Naqvi took to social media to post a video in which it was seen how aggrieved ‘farmers’ are enjoying their time at the protest site by baking and distributing free pizzas. Saluting the spirit of these protestors, Saba Naqvi hailed the enterprising idea of these protestors to set up ‘Pizza langars’. As videos of the ‘pizza party’ at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi went viral, netizens began to wonder whether these alleged farmers’ protests were organised to put forth their grievances against the farm laws or to enjoy their time through such parties.

As witnessed in Shaheen Bagh, it was earlier seen that Biryani was being served to ‘farmers’ camping in Ghazipur, Delhi. Netizens were quick to draw equivalences between the ongoing farmer protests at Delhi border areas and the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, which had turned out to be a professionally organised left-wing managed anti-India event. Reacting to the video, some social media users opined that the farmers’ protest was the season 2 of Shaheen Bagh protests.

Tattoo stalls offer free tattoos at the protest site

It is not that only various organisations have set up facilities for the protestors. Even private persons have also moved to the protest site to offer their services to the protesting crowd. One Chetan Sood, who runs a tattoo studio in Ludhiana, has set up a temporary stall at Singhu border along with some of his friends. They are making free tattoos for protestors, who lined up in front the stall to get tattoos. Sood and his friends have decided to give free tattoos to protesters at the site “for three-four days”.

The tattoo makers have brought tattoo guns, inks, steriliser and control equipment for making tattoos, and are using power from generators used by shopkeepers in the area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
Law

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.
Read more

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy

Sikh organisation from Uttarakhand and UP calls for boycott of Sikhs supporting the three farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Sikh organisation said that any member of their community supporting the farm laws will face boycott from the community

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

‘Tareekh pe Tareekh’ is a fact: Bombay HC refuses to initiate action against Sunaina Holey for criticising frequent adjournments in her case

OpIndia Staff -
Sunaina Holey had posted a tweet stating 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' due to frequent adjournments in her plea to quash FIRs against her
Read more
News Reports

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After food fiesta, massage parlours and gym langars, farmer protests in Delhi now have library, free newsletter and free tattoo stalls

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers participating in the farmer protests have launched a bi-weekly newsletter by the name of 'Trolley Times'.
Read more
Media

‘Are you a spokesman of those pushing false narrative’: Watch as Hardeep Puri gives Rajdeep Sardesai a quick lesson in journalism

Jhankar Mohta -
Puri advises Rajdeep Sardesai to try and isolate people who speak with a forked tongue and behave like an objective anchor
Read more
News Reports

After volunteer slaps Rs 5 cr suit against Serum Institute for adverse effects of Coronavirus vaccine, Poonawalla seeks protection from Govt

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla made the comments on Friday during a virtual panel discussion at Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit.
Read more
Crime

Delhi HC to hear Shashi Tharoor’s plea seeking contempt action against Arnab Goswami over show on Sunanda Pushkar death case

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor alleged that Arnab Goswami did a show on Sunanda Pushkar death case despite a restraining order from the court
Read more
News Reports

‘We were committed to ensuring such brazen lies and fake news are called out’: Read full statement by Vivek Doval after Jairam Ramesh apologised

OpIndia Staff -
The letter also stated that Vivek Doval has decided to accept the apology tendered by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Identify the trouble mongers from now onwards’, EC begins preparations for 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
To conduct a free and fair election, EC has already started taking stock of the poll preparedness in the politically volatile West Bengal
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricket team posts lowest ever innings total in its Test history: Here is what happened and why

OpIndia Staff -
With a paltry total of 89 runs, defeat of India cricket team in the first test match against Australia is thus inevitable.
Read more
Law

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik threatens Kirit Somaiya with a Rs 100 crore defamation suit: Here are the allegations levelled by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had on Wednesday accused Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik of cheating middle-class home buyers
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com