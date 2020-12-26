An FIR has been registered against Supreme Court advocate Mehmood Pracha for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel and obstructing the raids conducted by the Delhi police at his office on Thursday.

Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell has lodged an FIR against advocate Mahmood Pracha under sections 186, 353 and 34 IPC at Nizamuddin PS for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging public duty by using criminal force; Investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

The FIR has been filed by the Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell under sections 186, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Nizamuddin police station allegedly for obstructing a public servant from discharging public duty using criminal force. An investigation is being conducted in the matter.

Pracha requested court-monitored probe

Pracha had moved the Patiala House Court in Delhi yesterday after raids were conducted at his office. Pracha requested the court to preserve the footage of the raids. He said that the police have refused to share with him the copy of the footage. Alleging that the investigating officer threatened him that false cases will be filed against him, Pracha requested the investigation to be court-monitored. He filed an application under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking continuous monitoring of the case.

The court had directed the Delhi police to file a response by December 27. It directed the investigating officer to be present in the court with the footage of the raid on the next hearing of the matter.

An FIR was filed against Pracha for inciting communal hatred

An FIR was filed against Pracha and Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad in July this year after the two announced in a press conference that they would be setting up a camp in Lucknow to teach Muslims and Dalits about the ‘right to self-defence’ and how to apply for a firearm licence. Despite the FIR, Pracha was seen holding a camp inside a Lucknow Mosque where he was training Muslims about how to fill our licences and acquire firearms.