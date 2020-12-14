Monday, December 14, 2020
Twitter turns into a memefest as Gmail, Google, YouTube go down for people across the world

We're just so so so done with 2020.

OpIndia Staff
Google is down and we can't keep calm
As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough, Gmail, Google and YouTube, Google Pay, Google Maps, all decided to ditch us, paralysing our lives. What do you mean Internet is not life! And while we wait, twiddling our thumbs and toes waiting for Google servers to get back up, netizens took to social media to let off some steam and manage their #GoogleIsDown anxiety.

People were petrified.

But some were grateful.

This hit us right in the feels.

At least it may be a blessing for some.

By now, everyone has just lost their hopes of 2020 redeeming itself.

Yep. We’re just so done with 2020.

And while we’re talking about doomsday prediction, here’s a gem from our resident Dr Dystopia.

We’re just so so so done with 2020.

