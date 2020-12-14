Twitter turns into a memefest as Gmail, Google, YouTube go down for people across the world

As if 2020 wasn’t bad enough, Gmail, Google and YouTube, Google Pay, Google Maps, all decided to ditch us, paralysing our lives. What do you mean Internet is not life! And while we wait, twiddling our thumbs and toes waiting for Google servers to get back up, netizens took to social media to let off some steam and manage their #GoogleIsDown anxiety.

People were petrified.

But some were grateful.

That moment when you are in online class and your Google services stop working

Must be a blessing from the internet gods lmao #YouTubeDOWN #Google #GoogleDOWN pic.twitter.com/cRiezLVK5G — セレンディピティ (@TommysVlogGunn) December 14, 2020

This hit us right in the feels.

#GoogleDown and it feels like the entire internet crashes. I bet a lot of people panicked when they saw "couldn't find your google account"… Grimacing face pic.twitter.com/TwSrQ8yzEg — Patrick Nelson (@_etM) December 14, 2020

At least it may be a blessing for some.

By now, everyone has just lost their hopes of 2020 redeeming itself.

The day has finally come when we can no longer use Google. 2020 🤦🏻‍♂️#GoogleDown pic.twitter.com/oSqSu6Xvbw — Chris Burke (@chrisburke) December 14, 2020

Yep. We’re just so done with 2020.

And while we’re talking about doomsday prediction, here’s a gem from our resident Dr Dystopia.

Almost all Google services are down. If they continue to be down for like a week, it will be a good tribute to the year 2020. #googledown — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) December 14, 2020

We’re just so so so done with 2020.