Google, Gmail, YouTube and some other Google services are down in multiple countries. According to DownDetector, the issues reportedly developed at 11.56 GMT and are affecting users worldwide. There has been no comment from Google on these issues thus far.

Among those experiencing issues with YouTube, 54% could not access the website, 42% said they could not watch videos and 3% were having difficulties log-in. On YouTube, a monkey with a message appears that says, “Something went wrong…”

Source: Twitter

With Gmail, 75% users could not log in, 15% could not access the website and 8% could not receive messages. Some users were handed a message saying, “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable.” The message asked people to try again in a few minutes.

Source: Twitter

Google shows an error 500. We cannot confirm whether everyone is seeing the same error.

Source: Twitter

Google Drive appears to be experiencing issues as well although it is known if everyone is experiencing these issues. This is a developing situation and not much is known at this point. We will update our report with more information as and when it is available.