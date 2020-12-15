Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News Reports Gujarat: Illiterate Mewati gang loots over 20 lakhs from Canara Bank ATMs, Haneef and...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Illiterate Mewati gang loots over 20 lakhs from Canara Bank ATMs, Haneef and Osaf arrested

Having studied till class 6 and 3 respectively, Haneef Saiyyad and Osaf Hassan Mohammad are the most educated members of the gang. Rest of them, including the mastermind Sajid Khan, are reportedly illiterate.

OpIndia Staff
Robbers Haneef and Osaf of the Mewati gang arrested for robbing Canara Bank ATMs
Robbers used to attack only Canara Bank ATMs (Image courtesy: Aaj Tak)
2

Police have arrested two culprits named Haneef Saiyyad and Osaf Hassan Mohammad in a unique case of ATM robbery that has been giving sleepless nights to police for long. The ATM robbers were arrested by the crime branch in Surat, Gujarat on December 13 while they were planning to target another ATM. Their gang has reportedly robbed around Rs 20 lakh from ATMs so far.

The whole gang is illiterate except the two arrested

The culprits reportedly belong to a gang named Mewati gang. Certain interesting facts have emerged about the gang and the ATM robberies carried out by them. The gang members are reportedly mostly illiterate. The gang used to target only the ATMs of the Canara bank manufactured by D-Bolt company.

The culprits arrested by the police have been identified as Haneef Saiyyad and Osaf Hassan Mohammad. They used to live in a rented warehouse belonging to one Haroon in Saroli. Haneef Saiyyad is said to have studied till 6th standard while Osaf Hassan Mohammad has studied till 3rd standard. The other culprits named Sajid Khan, Zaheer Khan and Irfan Khan are brothers and are currently absconding. Haneef Saiyyad and Osaf Hassan Mohammad are the most literate members of the gang. Rest of them, including the mastermind Sajid Khan, are reportedly completely illiterate.

Targeted only Canara Bank ATMs

According to the crime branch, the gang targeted only Canara Bank ATMs manufactured by D-Bolt. Apparently, the culprits had figured out a way to open the ATM installations partially. They carried out robberies during the day as well in the night. The culprits used to open the display board of the ATM using a duplicate key instead of opening the whole machine. Then they used to turn off the machine at the end of the transaction the moment cash would pop out. Then they would take the cash and call the customer care complaining that the amount had been deducted from their account but they did not receive the cash. They would even get the amount refunded.

The police have recovered 4 debit cards, 2 mobile phones and 1 lakh 10 thousand worth of cash from the culprits. The culprits have admitted to having robbed the Canara Bank ATMs at Ichhapur, Athwalines and Adajan. The police identified the culprits during the investigation into irregularities in the balance of four ATMs. The police cross-verified the transactions and identified the culprits through their debit and credit cards. Thereafter, police traced the location of two culprits and later arrested them.

Police ask Canara Bank to replace their ATMs

The police have advised Canara Bank to get rid of the ATMs manufactured by D-Bolt as the culprits have figured out a way to break into the machine. There are reportedly over 9 thousand Canara Bank ATM across the country manufactured by D-Bolt.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssurat ATM loot, Mewati gang, Gujarat Canara Bank loot
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
News Reports

Jio writes to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vi using unethical campaign to port users to their network by spreading misinformation regarding farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Jio files complaint against Airtel and Vi alleging they are organising vicious campaigns against it
Read more

It is 2020 and ‘Mullah’ Mulayam’s son Akhilesh has turned Ram Bhakt: Read Samajwadi Party’s history of insulting Hindu sentiments

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday declared that Shri Ram belongs to his party and he and his party men are Ram Bhakts.

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills

Has been praising Osama Bin Laden: Here is what UP govt said while opposing bail for PFI member and ‘dubious’ journalist Siddique Kappan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government had submitted a copy of a front-page story by Siddique Kappan in Thejas, dating back to November 30, 2011, wherein he had claimed that Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama bin Laden was a 'martyr'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Gujarat: Illiterate Mewati gang loots over 20 lakhs from Canara Bank ATMs, Haneef and Osaf arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The gang used to target only the ATMs of the Canara Bank that are manufactured by the D-Bolt company.
Read more
Politics

Pranab Mukherjee’s son wants to stop publication of former president’s memoir: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, demanded that Rupa Publications stop the publication of his father's memoirs.
Read more
News Reports

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom, earlier accused of Coronavirus coverup, now faces allegations of genocide. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nobel Peace Prize nominee David Steinman has complained to ICJ in Hague against WHO chief Dr Tedros. He has accused him of aiding ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia when he was in the government.
Read more
Media

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar
Read more
News Reports

Jio writes to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vi using unethical campaign to port users to their network by spreading misinformation regarding farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Jio files complaint against Airtel and Vi alleging they are organising vicious campaigns against it
Read more
Politics

It is 2020 and ‘Mullah’ Mulayam’s son Akhilesh has turned Ram Bhakt: Read Samajwadi Party’s history of insulting Hindu sentiments

K Bhattacharjee -
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday declared that Shri Ram belongs to his party and he and his party men are Ram Bhakts.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Jodhpur court sends notice to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol for their web series ‘Aashram’. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
The web series Aashram was criticised by many for its alleged derogatory portrayal of Hindu sadhus and godmen.
Read more
News Reports

Persecution of religious minorities continue in Pakistan as Islamists attack homes of Hindus in Sindh, forcing them to leave

OpIndia Staff -
Such atrocities have forced many Hindus in Pakistan to take up Islam in hope that at least then they would get social recognition
Read more
News Reports

‘He is still a Bishop’: How Kerala Church defended their decision to put rape accused Franco Mulakkal on their annual calendar

OpIndia Staff -
the Syro-Malabar Church has defended its move and claimed that charges against the accused are yet to b proven and he continues to remain a bishop.
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: After Khalistani elements, now children join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Young and impressionable children are seen demonstrating against the newly introduced farm bills
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,549FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com