Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeNews Reports'It's Waqf Board's nature to encroach properties and declare it as its asset': Hindu...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘It’s Waqf Board’s nature to encroach properties and declare it as its asset’: Hindu side in Krishna Janmabhoomi case urges court to deny permission for such practices

Rina N Singh, the counsel for the Hindu side, urged the court not to grant permission to the Waqf Board to carry out such a practice.

OpIndia Staff
Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura was destroyed by Aurangzeb: ASI shares historical record from 1920 in response to RTI
Shahi Idgah built after destroying Hindu temple in Mathura, image via PTI
4

On May 7, Tuesday, the Hindu side in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute argued before the Allahabad High Court how its Waqf Board’s general practice to encroach upon any property and declare it as its own asset. Rina N Singh, the counsel for the Hindu side, urged the court not to grant permission to the Waqf Board to carry out such a practice.

The argument was made while the Allahabad HC was hearing the plea challenging the suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain was hearing the case in response to petitions moved by the Muslim side contesting the maintainability of eighteen consolidated lawsuits concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

Rina Singh, the attorney for the Hindu side informed the Allahabad High Court that the Muslim side asserted that a 1968 agreement between the two parties turned the property into a waqf asset. But the god who “owns” the property, she asserted, was not a party to the agreement, rendering it null and void.

Singh further asserted that the Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act’s provisions weren’t relevant in this case.

Notably, the Hindu side argued during the case’s previous hearing on May 2 that Krishna Janmabhoomi is both a protected monument and a monument of national significance, and that as such, it will be subject to the rules of “The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958” rather than the Places of Worship Act.

This dispute in Mathura concerns the ownership rights of 13.37 acres of land. Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi owns 10.9 acres of land, while Shahi Idgah Mosque owns two and a half acres of land. The entire land belongs to the Hindu side. The long-running conflict took a major turn with the Allahabad High Court’s decision to permit the inspection of the disputed mosque.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Even Lord Krishna was dark’: PM Modi slams Congress over Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks, asks if skin colour is the reason they opposed President...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi pressed, "...'Shehzade aapko jawaab dena padega'. (Prince of Congress party you will have to answer for this.) My country will not tolerate the disrespect  of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this..."
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi, who chose Wayanad for its Muslim vote bank, would resign from Rae Bareli and retain Wayanad if he wins both, read what...

OpIndia Staff -
Rawal claimed that Rahul Gandhi had put forth a condition before agreeing to contest from Rae Bareli. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had, as per Rawal, said that if Congress abandons both Rae Bareilly and Amethi, then it will send a wrong message to the public as polling of five phases has yet to commence.

Canada’s Bill C-63 – Weaponising undefined ‘hate speech’: Trudeau govt to penalise individuals for ‘hate speech’ even if made years ago. Why India needs...

UP: Akhilesh Yadav and Muslim leaders desecrate temple where non-Hindus are not allowed, wear shoes in premises, Hindus purify the temple

Sam Pitroda says people of East India look like Chinese, South Indians look like Africans, goes on a racist rant in an attempt to...

AstraZeneca says it is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines globally: This is the reason behind it and no, it is not ‘rare side effects’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Even Lord Krishna was dark’: PM Modi slams Congress over Sam Pitroda’s racist remarks, asks if skin colour is the reason they opposed President...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi, who chose Wayanad for its Muslim vote bank, would resign from Rae Bareli and retain Wayanad if he wins both, read what...

OpIndia Staff -

How much black money has Congress received from Adani and Ambani?: PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi’s unusual silence on businessmen

OpIndia Staff -

Teachers won’t be able to use cell phones, action to be taken if they go to worship or offer namaz while on duty: Rajasthan...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada’s Bill C-63 – Weaponising undefined ‘hate speech’: Trudeau govt to penalise individuals for ‘hate speech’ even if made years ago. Why India needs...

Anurag -

UP: Akhilesh Yadav and Muslim leaders desecrate temple where non-Hindus are not allowed, wear shoes in premises, Hindus purify the temple

OpIndia Staff -

Moradabad: Samajwadi Party leader Asif Ali rapes and extorts crores from the daughter of his party’s ex-leader, threatens her with acid attack

OpIndia Staff -

Sam Pitroda says people of East India look like Chinese, South Indians look like Africans, goes on a racist rant in an attempt to...

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab govt asks BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur to resume duty, refuses to grant VRS from her IAS service: Details

OpIndia Staff -

AstraZeneca says it is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines globally: This is the reason behind it and no, it is not ‘rare side effects’

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com