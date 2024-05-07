On Monday (6th April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a heartfelt request to the Muslim community to become self-reliant and think about the future of their children.

During an interview with Times Now, he stated, “I am saying for the first time today. I am talking about the Muslim community – please become self-reliant (atmanirbhar).”

PM Modi emphasised, “Think about it. The country is progressing fast. What is the reason that Muslims have not been able to catch up with this progress?

"Ye aapke(Musalman) mann me jo hai ki satta par hum baithayenge, hum utaarenge…."



“Why did you not get the benefit of the government schemes during the Congress regime? Have you been a victim of this during the Congress era? Please introspect (atmamanthan) and take a decision once and for all,” he added.

The Indian Prime Minister continued, “You are spoiling the future of your children while trying to put people in the corridors of power and bring others down. The Muslim community is changing around the world.”

“When I go to Gulf countries, I get respect as an individual and also as the PM of India. Yoga is a part of the official academic curriculum of Saudi Arabia. If I talk about yoga in India, then, you call it ‘anti-Muslim'” he pointed out.

“When I meet the affluent people in Gulf nations, they always ask me about Yoga during lunch or dinner. Sometimes they ask what official training programmes can be done for a particular form of Yoga. Some tell me that their wives go to India to learn yoga and stay there for a month. Here, I am talking about the wives and family members of Emir (ruler),” PM Modi continued.

“Here in India, the concept of Yoga has been reduced to a Hindu-Muslim debate. I request those Muslims who are doing this to think about their future and that of their children,” he emphasised.

“I do not want any community to live like bonded labourers, only because someone is trying to scare them. Secondly, many Muslims are scared of the BJP. I am saying that go and sit with 50 BJP workers. Will they remove you from there? See and find it for yourself. I am telling you to go to the BJP headquarters. No one will stop you,” PM Modi concluded.

In April this year, Congress, Islamists, leftists and their media spread fake news that PM Modi had referred to Muslims as infiltrators.