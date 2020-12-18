Friday, December 18, 2020
Home News Reports Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari selected for the SpaceX Crew - 3 mission of the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari selected for the SpaceX Crew – 3 mission of the NASA, to be the spacecraft commander

Raja Chari who will be flying to the International Space Station (ISS), will be leading the mission while two other astronauts Tom Mashburn and Matthias Maurer will be serving as pilot and mission specialist

OpIndia Staff
Indian American RJV Chari selected for Space X Mission
NASA Astronaut Raja Chari (via indianexpress)
4

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) as part of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission that will be launched in 2021. Raja Chari who will be flying to the International Space Station (ISS), will be leading the mission while two other astronauts namely Tom Mashburn and Matthias Maurer will be serving as pilot and mission specialist respectively. A fourth member is yet to be selected for the mission that is expected to be launched in 2021.

Who is Raja Chari?

Raja Chari is one of the three astronauts selected by the NASA for the SpaceX mission. He was among the eleven astronauts who joined NASA’s ranks in January this year. In 2017, Raja Chari was selected to join Astronaut Candidates Class by the NASA. Earlier this month, he was selected as a team member for NASA’s Artemis programme that made him eligible for assignments to future lunar missions.

Raja Chari, a US Air Force colonel, comes from Cedar Falls in Iowa. He graduated from the US Air Force Academy with a Bachelor’s degree in astronautical engineering and engineering science. He also holds a Master’s degree in aeronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has served as the Commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and the director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) in California. Raja Chari has accumulated 2500 hours of flight time in his career.

The SpaceX Crew-3 mission

The SpaceX Crew-3 mission is part of NASA’s contract with SpaceX under its Commercial Crew Programme. Under the programme, the SpaceX will provide six crew missions to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA astronauts. The crew members of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission will spend six months at the ISS. Their stay will overlap with the Crew-2 astronauts for a short time. The Crew-1 astronauts are already on the ISS, while the Crew-2 mission will be launched in March 2021.

NASA is planning to send the next man and the first woman to the Moon by 2024. According to NASA, increasing the total number of astronauts on the ISS is helping in boosting the number of science investigations being carried out in the microgravity environment.

This will be the third crew rotation mission of the human transportation system of SpaceX and its fourth flight with astronauts including the Demo-2 test flight, to the space station through NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. The programme has the objective of providing safe, reliable and cost-effective crew access to the space station and low-Earth orbit in partnership with the American aerospace industry.

SpaceX is a private aerospace company founded by Elon Musk. After more than 100 launches using its Falcon 9 family of rockets, for various missions like supply missions to ISS and launch of satellites, the company ran the first crew mission in November this year, when four astronauts were sent to ISS. It was the first operational mission to the International Space Station in the Commercial Crew Program of NASA. SpaceX uses its Crew Dragon spacecraft to transport astronauts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
Opinions

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.
Read more

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari selected for the SpaceX Crew – 3 mission of the NASA, to be the spacecraft commander

OpIndia Staff -
Raja Chari will be flying to the International Space Station as part of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission that will be launched next year.
Read more
News Reports

VHP slams Rahul Gandhi for trying to defame Bajrang Dal citing already debunked report by Wall Street Journal

OpIndia Staff -
The Facebook report Rahul Gandhi had used to defame Bajrang Dal had been termed as wrong and untrue by Facebook India
Read more
Politics

Six senior TMC leaders resign from Mamata Banerjee’s party posts in the last 72 hours

OpIndia Staff -
Six resignations, that too in a span of 72 hours must have surely come as a massive jolt to the TMC government in WB
Read more
News Reports

Animal fat used to make ghee in Agra: Police recovers animal horns, hooves and bones, arrests Shafi, Chand Babu and others

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police raided the factory in Agra and recovered more than 100 kg of counterfeit ghee along with animal bones, horns and hooves
Read more
Satire

Rahul Gandhi claims BJP conspiracy to get him elected Cong president, Kapil Sibal fears he could miss out on role of Wormtail in Bollywood...

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi has claimed that it is part of a well thought-out conspiracy by the BJP to prevent him from vacationing abroad.
Read more
Law

‘You can’t deliver sermons’: Karnataka High Court rebukes CPI(M) after the party filed affidavit highlighting its fundamental right to protest

OpIndia Staff -
"Who is taking away your fundamental right of speech? Are you saying that the Court wants to infringe your right to protest?" The court asked CPI(M)
Read more
News Reports

Kerala High Court orders Pinarayi Vijayan govt to return Rs 10 crores to Guruvayur Devaswom Board. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in May 2020, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas sparked a massive row after he admitted allocating temple money for CM's COVID-19 relief fund and during floods in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ganga-like purity in government’s intent, MSP here to stay’: PM Modi defends farm laws, asks opposition to take credit for reforms they had promised

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the farm laws were not brought overnight, but several political parties, experts, farmers had long demanded them
Read more
Law

‘India should learn from Israel’: Petition moved in SC for Sanskrit to be declared as ‘National Language’

OpIndia Staff -
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking to notify Sanskrit as the national language of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Suvendu Adhikari tries to resign, but Bengal Assembly speaker rejects, asks him to meet on 21st December: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Adhikari had recently resigned from the Bengal assembly as an MLA. Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP soon.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com