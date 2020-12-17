Thursday, December 17, 2020
Home News Reports Order to kill came from Srinagar Central jail, reveals police probing murder case of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Order to kill came from Srinagar Central jail, reveals police probing murder case of Kashmir High Court lawyer Babar Qadri

Two assailants, on the pretext of consulting over a legal matter, entered Qadri's house at around 6 PM on September 24 and opened fire at him.

OpIndia Staff
84

On September 24, terrorists in Srinagar had shot dead Jammu and Kashmir High Court lawyer Babar Qadri. He had been shot at point-blank range at Hawal in Srinagar, killing him instantly. Now, in a major breakthrough, the SIT set up by the Jammu and Kashmir police to probe Qadri’s assassination case, has revealed that orders to kill the lawyer had come from within the Srinagar central jail, reports Times Now.

The SIT had detained three people for questioning. They purportedly told the police that the order for the lawyer’s assassination came from ‘central jail, Srinagar’. The trio had also revealed the names of people who ordered the assassination. Based on this, the SIT arrested two men from the Srinagar central jail and identified them as Muneer Aziz War alias Qari, son of one Abdul Aziz War of Hatmulla Kupwara and Tawseef Ahmed Shah son of Ghulam Mohammad Shah of Parimpora, Srinagar. These two were in jail for a stone-pelting and murder case.

The special Jammu and Kashmir police team are trying to find out how these individuals passed orders from inside the central jail. The police are also investigating if they received orders from someone outside the jail to carry out Qadri’s assassination.

J and K lawyer shot dead at point-blank range

According to the eye-witness accounts, two assailants, on the pretext of consulting over a legal matter had entered Qadri’s house at around 6 PM on September 24 and opened fire at him. The police said that the lawyer was shot at point-blank range, instantly killing him.

Babar Qadri was one of the truculent voices often seen on various Indian news channels debating issues related to Kashmir.

Presciently enough, Qadri had also posted a tweet 4 days before his assassination, alerting the Jammu and Kashmir police about a possible threat to his life.

Babar Qadri accused J&K Bar Association President and his aides of threat on his life

Hours before Qadri was brutally assassinated, the advocate had carried out a Facebook live session, making shocking revelations about the nexus between the state’s political elites, prominent Bar executives, and separatists.

Qadri also made a scathing attack on J&K High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom, alleging him of doing politics based on coercion on threats in Bar Association. It may be noted that Qadri was suspended by the bar association.

JK Bar Association was an extension of Hurriyat: Babar Qadri

Qadri further laid into Mr Qayoom, alleging that the J&K Bar Association President was operated on the basis of religion by him. He also added that Qayoom had rendered Bar Association as a tool of separatist leader Geelani’s politics, effectively making it an extension of Hurriyat.

The now slain advocate raised questions over Mr Qayoom’s commitment to jihad against the Indian government, accusing him of trying to foment unrest in the Valley at the cost of lives of innocent Kashmiri children, while his own children stayed away from the protest and the conflict.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

When Lord Jagannath had to go hungry and beg on the streets: The story of ‘Manabasa Gurubara’ in Odisha

Sanghamitra -
Every Thursday in the current month of Margashira, every Odia household gets ready to welcome Maa Laxmi into their homes.
Read more
News Reports

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.
Read more

‘Mirzapur’ is too 2020. How about ‘Thiruvananthapuram’ and ‘Siliguri’ for more reality based drama?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
"Thiruvananthapuram" and "Siliguri" should be the name of next new shows on OTT platforms

Scars of how Islamists and Left came together to burn the country a year ago: From the ides of December to end of February

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
It was on the 11th of December 2019 that calls to Jihad started emanating, culminating into the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Facebook India says there is no cause to act against Bajrang Dal, rejects WSJ report saying it is factually wrong

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Facebook India chief says he is not under any political pressure and did not favour any individual party.

Kejriwal govt gives sanction to Delhi police to charge Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam under sedition for instigating anti-Hindu Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government has given sanction to prosecute Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan and 15 others under sedition charges in connection with the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hemant Soren raped me like an animal, sex maniac’: Woman alleges death threat, letter demanding police protection goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The incident came to light after several netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday to trend 'JusticeforAyesha' to demand justice for a woman, who was allegedly raped and threatened by the incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seven years ago at a hotel in Mumbai.
Read more
Media

‘Investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi’s midnight ‘goggling’ is more humiliating than her conversations with ‘sources’

OpIndia Staff -
Swadi Chaturvedi was googling about Modi’s marriage at midnight. Read how she ended up humiliating herself
Read more
News Reports

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture and History

When Lord Jagannath had to go hungry and beg on the streets: The story of ‘Manabasa Gurubara’ in Odisha

Sanghamitra -
Every Thursday in the current month of Margashira, every Odia household gets ready to welcome Maa Laxmi into their homes.
Read more
News Reports

Blocking roads may lead to people going hungry in Delhi, merely sitting in protest will not help: CJI on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
The CJI proposed the setting up of an independent committee to assist negotiations between the government and the farmers.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
News Reports

Order to kill came from Srinagar Central jail, reveals police probing murder case of Kashmir High Court lawyer Babar Qadri

OpIndia Staff -
Police have arrested two persons from Srinagar Central Jail for issuing the order to kill high Court advocate Babar Qadri
Read more
News Reports

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.
Read more
News Reports

Khadi India to launch Organic Vedic Paint – All you need to know about the paint made of cow dung

OpIndia Staff -
Khadi India under Khadi & Village Industries Commission, Government of India, is soon launching Vedic Paint made out of cow dung
Read more
News Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron took a test after getting mild symptoms. As per his office, he is still in charge and working remotely.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board to lay the foundation of mosque in govt allotted land on January 26

OpIndia Staff -
Sunni Waqf Board will lay the foundation stone for the mosque at the 5 acre government allocated land in Ayodhya district on January 26.
Read more
Crime

Delhi: Riyasat Ali stabs a man after picking a fight over sharing onion salad

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have arrested a person identified as Riyasat Ali, who stabbed a person over onion salad near old Delhi Railway station
Read more
Crime

Bengaluru’s ‘high-flying’ thief: Munmun Hussain used to fly in the morning, steal handbags and return in the evening

OpIndia Staff -
The party and orchestra singer has confessed that she has been stealing since 2009. She was earlier arrested once in Bengaluru airport for stealing from a passenger's bag.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com