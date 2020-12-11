Sikhs for Justice’s rally for shutting down of Indian embassy in London on December 10 ended up as spectacular failure as not a single protester heeded to the Khalistani group’s call for thronging the Indian consulate, apparently in support of the farmers’ protest back in India.

Instead, only a handful of protesters demanding the release of Urban Naxal Father Stan Swamy, an 83-year-old priest from Jharkhand, whom the demonstrators claimed is “unjustly” imprisoned in Mumbai, were present at the venue, befuddled to find the Indian embassy turned into a fortress.

Pro-Khalistani group SFJ calls for shutting down of Indian diplomatic missions

The Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Monday had threatened that they would close down the Indian diplomatic missions in London, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Vancouver, Toronto, Washington DC, San Francisco and New York on December 10 through cars, tractors and truck rallies.

Earlier, the top SFJ functionary Gurpatwant Singh Pannun blustered that the pro-Khalistani group will “shut down” the Indian diplomatic mission in various countries on Thursday, December 10, in solidarity with the farmers’ protest continuing in India.

However, the protest planned by the US-based Khalistani group turned out to be a damp squib than what was boasted by the Khalistani supporters who had participated in a protest march organised by the Federation of Sikh Organizations(FSO) on Sunday. FSO is a known front of Babbar Khalsa, a Sikh extremist organisation.

The flop show of Khalistani protest rally to shut down the London embassy was in stark contrast to the “Kisan Rally” organised by the FSO. While the December 10 rally turned out to be a “no-show”, more than 3,500 to 4,000 people gathered in front of the high commission on December 6 for a “Kisan rally”, brazenly flouting social distancing norms during a pandemic.

NIA files charge-sheet against 16 Khalistani terrorists operating from foreign soil

Following SFJ’s call for shutting down of Indian embassies in foreign countries, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) tightened its noose around the Khalistani group and filed a charge-sheet on Wednesday against 16 accused associated with the terrorist organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) in Referendum-2020.

According to the reports, the NIA filed a charge-sheet in a special court in Delhi against 16 Khalistani terrorists, who currently operate from foreign soil in connection with plotting conspiracy against India by launching a concerted secessionist campaign under the banner of ‘Referendum 2020’ for creation of ‘Khalistan’.

Khalistani involvement in the ongoing farmers’ protests in India

It is pertinent to note that while the representatives of the farmers’ protests have been vehemently denying the involvement of Khalistani elements in the ongoing protests, supporters swearing their allegiance to the Sikh extremist ideology, in India and outside, have extended their support to the chaos and disorder that has characterised the farmers’ protests.

On several instances during the blockades, Khalistani slogans were raised by the demonstrators and posters of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were held. Many demonstrators also gloated upon the death of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by the Khalistani assassins and threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if he doesn’t fulfil their demands.