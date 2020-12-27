Sunday, December 27, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Employer kills worker by pumping air into his rectum by inserting compressor for asking about wages

A shocking incident of brutality has come to light in Madhya Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Bhopal
Representative image (Image Credit: Deccan Herald)
152

A 40-year-old employee died after his employer allegedly pumped air into his rectum by inserting a compressor after a dispute erupted between the two over wages, reports Times of India.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Permanand Dhakad, resident of Gazigad Dhoria village in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. Dhakad used to work as a daily wage labourer at a stone crusher in Bhopal.

The deceased approached his empoyer identified as Rajesh Rai for wages on December 8. Rai allegedly thrashed Dhakad and later, three other employees – Pintu, Ravi and Pappu Khan joined him in attacking Dhakad. Shockingly, Rai pumped air into his rectum by inserting a compressor.

Dhakad’s condition worsened after the inhuman act by his employer. They immediately took him to a private hospital in Gwalior without informing his family members. As doctors could not revive his condition, they brought him back and got him admitted at district hospital.

After thrashing Dhakad, employer lied to family

They informed the family members that he was suffering from some gastric problems. However, Dhakad fortunately gained consciousness after 48 hours and narrated the shocking ordeal. The family members went to local police station and lodged a complaint.

Dhakad’s brother has named crusher owner Rajesh Rai as main accused. He also alleged that local mediapersons that Rajesh, his foreman Ravi, Pintu and Pappu Khan were also involved in the incident.

Shivpuri superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Chandel said that they are awaiting the post-mortem report of the deceased labourer for initiating further action.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

