Spooked by Uttar Pradesh film city? Maha govt to organise ‘Bollywood tours’ to boost tourism

Maharashtra government, in a bid to boost tourism in the state, will now be organising bollywood tours amongst others. Tourists going to Mumbai will now get an opportunity to visit locations for film and television series shootings and interact with actors. State Directorate of Tourism and Starcraft Entertainment Prime Limited have reportedly gotten into an MoU for the same.

Further MoU was signed to promote the upcoming Mumbai Film Festival. Son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Tourism Minister, Aaditya Thackeray believes that Bollywood is a huge attraction for people from across the country and world. Hence, the same would be a pleasure to watch from buses. The Bollywood tourism circuit will also show bungalows and residences of popular movie stars.

This move comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced grand plans of making India’s biggest film city in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, while reacting to the announcement had cried that UP wants to ‘take away’ the film city from Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had also ‘warned‘ Yogi Adityanath ahead of his Maharashtra visit that he will not let anyone take away business from his state.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, however, maintained that he was not taking away anything from Mumbai and Maharashtra but only building something new.