A Muslim man in Meerut Uttar Pradesh gave triple talaq to his wife after she refused to dance and wear jeans on his demand. The man later went to the house of his in-laws and set himself on fire. However, his in-laws saved him and informed the police.

According to reports, the woman, a resident of New Ismailnagar, was married off to the man named Anas from Pilkhua, Hapur eight years ago. Anas used to work in Delhi.

As alleged by the woman, the man used to force her to dance and sing, and wear jeans, which would lead to quarrels between them. She had even approached a local Panchayat to get the problem resolved but it did not work. On Tuesday, the man gave triple talaq to his wife over the same issue. Later he set himself on fire at his in-laws place. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his in-laws. The police are investigating whether there was any motive behind the man setting himself on fire.

CO Arvind Chaurasia said that the as soon the police received the information about the man burning himself, they reached the spot and arrested the man.

Woman divorced for developing vaginal infection

Last month, a Muslim man gave triple talaq to his 24-year old wife who was diagnosed with vaginal infection. The man even threatened the woman that he would remarry and demanded money from her parents. In the same month, a Muslim man gave triple talaq to his wife for not bringing a car and Rs 20 lakh in dowry. In another similar incident in that happened in the same month, a Muslim man pronounced triples talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a male child.