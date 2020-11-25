A woman from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband after her parents failed to give her husband a car and Rs 20 lakhs in dowry. The woman has alleged that her husband physically assaulted him and drove her out of his house. A case has been registered by the woman against four people. An investigation has been initiated by police in the matter.

According to reports, the woman named Aneesa Khan, from Rampur’s Guia Talab was married to one Shaheen Mohammad, a resident of Talib Marriage Hall area in Aligarh, a few years ago. The woman’s family had given gifts to the groom as per their capacity. Things went well for some months after her marriage but then her in-laws started demanding dowry.

Aneesa tolerated it all for some time but later she told everything to her family. Both the sides held talks regarding the issue after which her in-laws remained quiet for some time. However, the peace did not last long as her in-laws again started making demands for dowry. The victim has alleged that she was regularly assaulted for not bringing dowry as per their demands.

Later, Aneesa’s husband gave her triple talaq and assaulted her along with his family members. She went back to her parental home and filed a complaint at Ganj police station against four persons including her husband. Ganj Inspector Ramvir Singh informed that the matter was being investigated and all the accused will be arrested soon.

Woman given triple talaq for not giving birth to a son

Recently, another incident of triple talaq had come to light wherein a man gave triple talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a son. Not just that, the man assaulted his wife and drove her out of his house along with their two daughters. A similar incident was reported from Gujarat where a man gave triple talaq to his wife after she developed a vaginal infection.