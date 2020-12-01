Days after a mysterious monolith in Utah in the USA was found to have disappeared, another similar monolith has now been discovered in Romania on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania. As per reports, the 13 feet high structure has a mirrored surface and was found near the historic landmark of Petrodava Dacian Fortress, with its one side facing Mount Ceahlau or the Holy Mountain. Romanian officials are, however, clueless about the origin of the monolith, just like the one which was discovered in Utah a few days ago.

While speaking on the development, Rocsana Josanu, Neamt Culture and Heritage official stated, “We have started looking into the strange appearance of the monolith. It is on private property, but we still don’t know who the monolith’s owner is yet. It is in a protected area on an archaeological site. Before installing something there, they needed permission from our institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture.”

So the #Monolith first appeared in #Utah and then disappeared yesterday. Then seemingly instantly appeared on the other side of the globe in less than 24 hours in #Romania ?!?!? pic.twitter.com/MrgG3La5vE — David Vox Mullen (@DavidVoxMullen) November 30, 2020

The monolith found in Romania is similar to the one found in Utah. It is triangular, made of shiny metal, and both have the almost same height.

Monolith disappears from Utah desert

Last Wednesday, a 10-12 foot tall monolith was discovered in a remote area in southeastern Utah, United States. However, the sleek metal structure mysteriously disappeared on Friday evening, resulting in several internet conspiracy theories. As per the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the monolith was ‘illegally installed’ and was removed by ‘unknown parties’.

In a tweet on Monday, it stated, “We may not know if an extraterrestrial or earthling installed the “monolith” structure, but we can confirm that it has been taken by an unknown party or parties.”

We may not know if an extraterrestrial or earthling installed the “monolith” structure, but we can confirm that it has been taken by an unknown party or parties. More: https://t.co/zmlHF4kPn9 #monolith #utahmonolith #utah pic.twitter.com/TiQMHK9cyM — BLM Utah (@BLMUtah) November 30, 2020

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the mysterious monolith was discovered on public lands during a count of bighorn sheep in Red Rock Country. The Department denied having any knowledge of who put the monolith there in the first place. As per helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings, it was the work of an artist, inspired by 1968 film by Stanley Kubrick titled, ‘2001: A Space Odyssey.’ The department, however, emphasised that it was illegal to put up any structure by humans or aliens without prior authorisation on a federally managed lands.