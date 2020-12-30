Even as the world continues to battle the Chinese pandemic COVID-19, certain individuals continue to indulge in irresponsible acts putting lives of people at risk during these testing times.

In one such bizarre incident, a nurse was caught having sex with a COVID-infected man in a hospital toilet in Indonesia. The authorities have now suspended the nurse after she admitted to stripping off her PPE to have sex with a COVID-infected man, in a hospital toilet. Both have been placed in isolation after the patient published details about the incident on social media.

The incident, which could see both the nurse and the patient prosecuted under Indonesia’s anti-pornography laws, occurred at a coronavirus field hospital in Indonesia. A man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jakarta, not only had sex with a nurse in the toilet of the hospital and but also shared it on social media.

The patient uploaded a screenshot of WhatsApp messages that were exchanged between both of them. The patient and the nurse were both questioned after the post went viral on social media. Both admitted to having sex in a toilet at the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility in Jakarta.

The Wuhan virus can spread through droplets, sexual intercourse, or even intimacy such as kissing. These acts in public are strictly prohibited as one can easily spread the coronavirus to the rest of the public.