Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Home News Reports Nurse suspended after having sex with COVID-19 patient in a hospital toilet in Indonesia
News ReportsVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Nurse suspended after having sex with COVID-19 patient in a hospital toilet in Indonesia

The patient and the nurse were both questioned after the post went viral on social media. Both admitted to having sex in a toilet at the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility in Jakarta.

OpIndia Staff
Nurse caught having sex with a COVID patient in Indonesia/ Image Source: Vancouver courier
235

Even as the world continues to battle the Chinese pandemic COVID-19, certain individuals continue to indulge in irresponsible acts putting lives of people at risk during these testing times. 

In one such bizarre incident, a nurse was caught having sex with a COVID-infected man in a hospital toilet in Indonesia. The authorities have now suspended the nurse after she admitted to stripping off her PPE to have sex with a COVID-infected man, in a hospital toilet. Both have been placed in isolation after the patient published details about the incident on social media.

The incident, which could see both the nurse and the patient prosecuted under Indonesia’s anti-pornography laws, occurred at a coronavirus field hospital in Indonesia. A man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jakarta, not only had sex with a nurse in the toilet of the hospital and but also shared it on social media.

The patient uploaded a screenshot of WhatsApp messages that were exchanged between both of them. The patient and the nurse were both questioned after the post went viral on social media. Both admitted to having sex in a toilet at the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility in Jakarta.

The Wuhan virus can spread through droplets, sexual intercourse, or even intimacy such as kissing. These acts in public are strictly prohibited as one can easily spread the coronavirus to the rest of the public.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hours after AAP member and ‘Shaheen Bagh shooter’ Kapil Gujjar joined BJP, BJP expels him after knowing about his background

OpIndia Staff -
BJP members at the party's Ghaziabad office had inducted Kapil Gujjar today unaware of his background.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.

Leftist organisations instigated farmers in the name of Sikhism and Guru Govind Singh to participate in protests: Suggest reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An India TV report alleges that political parties have been resorting to lies and propaganda to mislead farmers against the farm laws

Recently Popular

Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Social Media

‘Nobody has the right to ask Rahul questions and ‘irritate’ Congress’: Congress fangirl who was exposed for earning Rs 500 for promotional tweet goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Andria D'Souza aka 'Ria Revealed' suffers a meltdown after panellists on Times Now debate question Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Hours after AAP member and ‘Shaheen Bagh shooter’ Kapil Gujjar joined BJP, BJP expels him after knowing about his background

OpIndia Staff -
BJP members at the party's Ghaziabad office had inducted Kapil Gujjar today unaware of his background.
Read more
News Reports

Nurse suspended after having sex with COVID-19 patient in a hospital toilet in Indonesia

OpIndia Staff -
A man, who tested positive for coronavirus in Jakarta, had sex with a nurse in toilet of the hospital and shared it on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Arrested PDP leader Waheed Para paid Rs 10 lakh to Hizbul-Mujahideen through Davinder Singh, says NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The money was allegedly delivered to Hizbul operative Syed Mushtaq Naveed alias Naveed Babu through Davinder Singh.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act: India needs a more assertive policy too, as it has much more at stake

Tsewang Rigzin -
The Trump Administration has just cleared the 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act. India needs a new, more assertive Tibet policy too.
Read more
News Reports

China tops the list of human rights abusers of 2020 prepared by UN Watch

OpIndia Staff -
UN Watch, a UN accredited NGO, has released of top ten human rights abusers of 2020 including countries like China and Russia.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Investigation is open and no aspect ruled out yet, says CBI

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI letter to Subramanian Swamy says no aspect has been ruled out yet in the Sushant Singh death case.
Read more
News Reports

DMK members celebrating Stalin’s ‘doctorate’ received from a bogus university in the UK: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Irish International University was a bogus institution luring foreign students that was exposed in a BBC investigation in 2008.
Read more
News Reports

Russian couples protest against COVID-19 restrictions by kissing in packed trains

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos have now gone viral in which couple were seen kissing their partners in crowded subways in Russia
Read more
News Reports

The Ram Mandir Trust wants IIT engineers to help modify the foundation model. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir trust ropes in IIT engineers for better foundation model as a stream of Sarayu river flows under the structure.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com