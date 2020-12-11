Friday, December 11, 2020
Home World Sheikh Rasheed, who thought 'smart bums can kill Endia yindoos without harming Muslims' now...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Sheikh Rasheed, who thought ‘smart bums can kill Endia yindoos without harming Muslims’ now Pakistan’s Home Minister

It would be rather unfair to blame Rasheed for his unhinged rants. After all, it would appear that Sheikh Rasheed could still be struggling to gather his thoughts after the electric shock he suffered.

OpIndia Staff
Sheikh Rasheed, who thought 'smart bums can kill Endia yindoos without harming Muslims' now Pakistan's Home Minister
Sheikh Rasheed
2

Pakistan is a rather interesting country, if one can call it that. The upper echelons of power seem to gravitate towards unbridled hysteria and mind-numbing illiteracy almost like a moth to a flame. Now, Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan has chosen to make Sheikh Rasheed his Home Minister (interior minister) after a cabinet reshuffle, that was much awaited.

According to Geo News, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who took oath as a federal minister earlier today, has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Finance and Sheikh Rasheed has been made the Home Minister (interior minister) of Pakistan.

Rasheed is a rather interesting character and his comments have often proved to be a source of amusement for India (popularly called ‘Endia’ in Pakistan, who perhaps are not very proficient in any language except Urdu).

In August 2020, in an interview to a television channel, Sheikh Rasheed admitted that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare. Therefore, Pakistan is working on these miniaturised nuclear weapons. He said that their bombs (popularly referred to as ‘bums’ in Pakistan) are so perfect and precise that they can hit places as far as Assam (targeting yindoos, the Pakistan version of ‘Hindus’), but they will not harm Muslims as those small bombs will avoid Muslim dominated places.

This was not the only time that the Pakistan minister, who is now the Home Minister, threatened India with a nuclear attack. Almost losing his mental balance after India decided to repeal Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, he had given away his country’s ‘highly-classified’ secret by disclosing that Pakistan has 125-150 gram ‘smart bombs’ (again, remember they call it ‘bums’ in Pakistan), which may hit and destroy a targeted area in India. Expressing his war-mongering fantasy, despite having no strength to fight one, Rasheed Ahmad ‘threatened’ India of war by stating that his country is all prepared to fight against India.

In fact, when Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was the Railway Minister of parody country of Pakistan, he had finally found the reason for the train disaster in Liaquatpur, Pakistan in which 73 people had been killed and several others were injured when a train caught fire.

According to Rasheed Ahmad, the gas cylinders in the train burst after the eggs which were being cooked inside the train exploded, leading to severe deaths inside the train. A video of Ahmad was doing rounds in the social media at the time, where he blamed breakfast made of eggs as the reason for the train disaster in Lahore.

However, it would be rather unfair to blame Rasheed for his unhinged rants. After all, it would appear that Sheikh Rasheed could still be struggling to gather his thoughts after the electric shock he suffered.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Mahua Moitra’s tweet on ‘street power’ explains why some ‘communal Hindus’ have no love lost for Mahatma Gandhi

K Bhattacharjee -
Mahua Moitra suggested on Wednesday that street power was more important than having a majority in the Parliament.
Read more
News Reports

Shehla Rashid’s father gets 10 crores defamation notice after alleging his daughter’s collusion with anti-India forces

OpIndia Staff -
Former leader of J and K Poeple's Movement has sent a defamation notice to Shehla Rashid's father.
Read more

UP police stop wedding after bride’s family files kidnapping complaint, media spins it to claim misuse of love-jihad law

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh police were responding to a report by The Indian Express, which accused them of misusing the new law on 'Love Jihad'

Maharashtra HM, who ordered a closed case to be opened against Arnab, is now worried about missing spectacles of arrested Urban Naxal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gautam Navlakha's spectacles were allegedly stolen inside the jail. Maha Home Minister has ordered a probe into the issue.

Youth Congress scraps internal polls for sake of ‘internal democracy’: Here are the details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Youth Congress, to promote 'internal democracy', have proceeded to scrap internal democracy by doing away with internal polls.

Blow to anti-Modi ‘Minorities under attack’ narrative as US rejects USCIRF comments accusing India of violating religious freedom of minorities

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US State Department has rejected USCIRF 2020 report recommendations for India. It acknowledged that no violation of religious freedom was carried out India.

Recently Popular

World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand 'justice' and sought their release
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more
News Reports

Central Vista Project: Why India needs a new parliament building and a central secretariat complex, and how they will look like

Raju Das -
One of the main reason of new parliament building under Central Vista project is expected increase in number of Lok Sabha MPs
Read more

Latest News

World

Sheikh Rasheed, who thought ‘smart bums can kill Endia yindoos without harming Muslims’ now Pakistan’s Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Imran 'Taliban' Khan has chosen to make Sheikh Rasheed his Home Minister after a cabinet reshuffle, that was much awaited.
Read more
Politics

Yogi Adityanath calls out Ichchhadhari protester Yogender Yadav, says miscreants trying to fire from the shoulders of farmers

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath has said that miscreants are attempting to fire from the shoulders of farmers during the ongoing protests.
Read more
Politics

Bengal hots up: Governor lashes out at Mamata Banerjee and writes to HMO, Amit Shah summons Bengal DGP after attack on party chief

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mocked BJP chief claiming attack on the latter's convoy was a political ploy by the BJP
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi finally talks about how little Congress did for farmers, but to target PM Modi: Here is how his beautiful mind works

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi shared 2013 data, when UPA was in power, to attack BJP on disparities of farm income in various states
Read more
Politics

Mahua Moitra’s tweet on ‘street power’ explains why some ‘communal Hindus’ have no love lost for Mahatma Gandhi

K Bhattacharjee -
Mahua Moitra suggested on Wednesday that street power was more important than having a majority in the Parliament.
Read more
News Reports

Shehla Rashid’s father gets 10 crores defamation notice after alleging his daughter’s collusion with anti-India forces

OpIndia Staff -
Former leader of J and K Poeple's Movement has sent a defamation notice to Shehla Rashid's father.
Read more
Politics

Neighbour of Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court against Delhi Police: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
Neighbour of Arvind Kejriwal has now approached Delhi HC against Delhi Police for allowing mayors and councillors sit on dharna outside his house
Read more
News Reports

UP police stop wedding after bride’s family files kidnapping complaint, media spins it to claim misuse of love-jihad law

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh police were responding to a report by The Indian Express, which accused them of misusing the new law on 'Love Jihad'
Read more
World

Nobody turns up after Khalistanis call to shut down Indian Embassy in London, instead, handful show up to support Naxal Stan Swamy

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani SFJ had called for shutting down of Indian diplomatic missions in foreign countries to extend support to the farmers' protest
Read more
News Reports

‘No alcohol for two months after COVID vaccination’: Warn Russian health authorities

OpIndia Staff -
An average Russian consumes over 15 litres of alcohol every year, as per reports.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,317FollowersFollow
20,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com