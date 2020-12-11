Pakistan is a rather interesting country, if one can call it that. The upper echelons of power seem to gravitate towards unbridled hysteria and mind-numbing illiteracy almost like a moth to a flame. Now, Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan has chosen to make Sheikh Rasheed his Home Minister (interior minister) after a cabinet reshuffle, that was much awaited.

According to Geo News, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who took oath as a federal minister earlier today, has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Finance and Sheikh Rasheed has been made the Home Minister (interior minister) of Pakistan.

Rasheed is a rather interesting character and his comments have often proved to be a source of amusement for India (popularly called ‘Endia’ in Pakistan, who perhaps are not very proficient in any language except Urdu).

In August 2020, in an interview to a television channel, Sheikh Rasheed admitted that the Indian Army is far superior to the Pakistan Army in conventional warfare. Therefore, Pakistan is working on these miniaturised nuclear weapons. He said that their bombs (popularly referred to as ‘bums’ in Pakistan) are so perfect and precise that they can hit places as far as Assam (targeting yindoos, the Pakistan version of ‘Hindus’), but they will not harm Muslims as those small bombs will avoid Muslim dominated places.

This was not the only time that the Pakistan minister, who is now the Home Minister, threatened India with a nuclear attack. Almost losing his mental balance after India decided to repeal Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, he had given away his country’s ‘highly-classified’ secret by disclosing that Pakistan has 125-150 gram ‘smart bombs’ (again, remember they call it ‘bums’ in Pakistan), which may hit and destroy a targeted area in India. Expressing his war-mongering fantasy, despite having no strength to fight one, Rasheed Ahmad ‘threatened’ India of war by stating that his country is all prepared to fight against India.

In fact, when Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was the Railway Minister of parody country of Pakistan, he had finally found the reason for the train disaster in Liaquatpur, Pakistan in which 73 people had been killed and several others were injured when a train caught fire.

According to Rasheed Ahmad, the gas cylinders in the train burst after the eggs which were being cooked inside the train exploded, leading to severe deaths inside the train. A video of Ahmad was doing rounds in the social media at the time, where he blamed breakfast made of eggs as the reason for the train disaster in Lahore.

However, it would be rather unfair to blame Rasheed for his unhinged rants. After all, it would appear that Sheikh Rasheed could still be struggling to gather his thoughts after the electric shock he suffered.