Today, after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention into the impasse between protesting farmers and the Centre over the latter’s new agricultural reform laws, Rahul Gandhi while addressing media claimed there was “no democracy” in India.

He said, “You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything & running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything”.

#WATCH | You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything & running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Ct3f7zTtjc — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Since Rahul Gandhi is a gift that keeps on giving, netizens jumped to the opportunity and wondered if Rahul Gandhi has had enlightenment finally dawned upon himself.

Inka Record Player Aisa he Chalta rehta hai !😿 pic.twitter.com/43r2BbADwX — Tadkamarkey (@Aneelgs) December 24, 2020

This famous scene is now look even more real @vipinrmishra

pic.twitter.com/3YDx6k9oRb — Ponnappa Cheppudira (@PCheppudira) December 24, 2020

People welcomed Rahul Gandhi’s treasured moment of “self-realisation”.

There’s an “INCOMPETENT MAN” who doesn’t understand anything!!

How very true

From Rafale to Abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq & Now Farm Laws ..indeed this MAN knows NOTHING!! https://t.co/AokvsZtKji — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 24, 2020

another self goal moment for @RahulGandhi .. this man doesn’t understand targeting Modiji personally, even though losing election by election…

Wait a min….i guess he is describing his own way of working😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 — Saurabh Singh (@singhsrv) December 24, 2020

Some came forward to deconstruct Rahul Gandhi’s words, explaining what he actually must have intended to say.

Incompetent man means Rahul Gandhi

3 or 4 means Sonia jee, Priyanka jee and Rahul Gandhi,

चौथा कौन है समझ नहीं आया किसीको पता है तो बता दो — NISIKANT (@nkantsingh) December 24, 2020

Congress scion-Rahul Gandhi has been quite perturbed these days. Failing to recall that it was his own party which had in its 2019 election manifesto promised similar reforms which the Modi government has offered to the farmers, Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly ‘fighting for the rights’ of the farmers. It doesn’t end here. There is also an extensive trail of evidence of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh advocating for states to amend the APMC act and give more freedom to the farmer.

And the lesser Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi’s grandson, speaks about democracy, the better.