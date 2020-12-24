Thursday, December 24, 2020
Home News Reports “Self realisation!” Netizens wonder as Rahul Gandhi talks about an incompetent man who does...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

“Self realisation!” Netizens wonder as Rahul Gandhi talks about an incompetent man who does not understand anything

And lesser he, the grandson of Indira Gandhi who unleashed Emergency on Indian citizens, speaks about democracy, the better.

OpIndia Staff
Ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
5

Today, after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention into the impasse between protesting farmers and the Centre over the latter’s new agricultural reform laws, Rahul Gandhi while addressing media claimed there was “no democracy” in India.

He said, “You have an incompetent man who does not understand anything & running a system on the behalf of 3 or 4 other people who understand everything”.

Since Rahul Gandhi is a gift that keeps on giving, netizens jumped to the opportunity and wondered if Rahul Gandhi has had enlightenment finally dawned upon himself.

People welcomed Rahul Gandhi’s treasured moment of “self-realisation”.

Some came forward to deconstruct Rahul Gandhi’s words, explaining what he actually must have intended to say.

Congress scion-Rahul Gandhi has been quite perturbed these days. Failing to recall that it was his own party which had in its 2019 election manifesto promised similar reforms which the Modi government has offered to the farmers, Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly ‘fighting for the rights’ of the farmers. It doesn’t end here. There is also an extensive trail of evidence of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh advocating for states to amend the APMC act and give more freedom to the farmer. 

And the lesser Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi’s grandson, speaks about democracy, the better.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrahul gandhi farm laws, rahul gandhi farmer protest
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Self realisation!” Netizens wonder as Rahul Gandhi talks about an incompetent man who does not understand anything

OpIndia Staff -
The remark by Rahul Gandhi came after he met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention into the impasse between protesting farmers and the Centre
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Is WhatsApp suspending support for older iPhones after Christmas

OpIndia Staff -
WhatsApp will continue to work on iOS 9 contrary to the reports some news agencies have published
Read more

From importance of self-reliant India to Bhakti movement: Key highlights of PM Modi speech at Visva Bharati

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the historic occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that it was a matter of pride for every Indian that Vishva Bharati University completed 100 years.

IC 814 hijack: Where are those three terrorists India released in exchange for hostages?

Political History of India Shashank Bharadwaj -
On December 31, 1999, after seven days, the hostage crisis came to an end as India agreed to release three dreaded terrorists including Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

OfCom: The secretive govt censor that has fined the UK affiliate of Republic Bharat. Why people are rejoicing and what it means

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
The Office of Communications holds sweeping powers over broadcasting, telecommunications and even postal industries in the UK.

Rahul Gandhi peddles The Print’s lies about India-Russia relations, gets ‘fact-checked’ by the Russian Embassy in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's attempt to mislead people on India-Russia annual summit caused another 'egg-on-the-face' moment for Congress.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
Media

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.
Read more
World

“It is a disgrace”: Donald Trump refuses to sign Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump, in his last few days in Office, has refused to sign the Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Cambodia.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa manhandles a woman journalist, takes away memory card of the camera that recorded the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP Jasbir Dimpa tried to snatch the camera from the RPD 24 cameraman and manhandled the female journalist
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

“Self realisation!” Netizens wonder as Rahul Gandhi talks about an incompetent man who does not understand anything

OpIndia Staff -
The remark by Rahul Gandhi came after he met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention into the impasse between protesting farmers and the Centre
Read more
News Reports

After supporting Naxals and terrorists, Congress plans to adopt ‘nationalism’ pitch on party’s foundation day

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has decided to do Tiranga yatras and a "selfie with the tricolour" campaign on social media on the party’s foundation day
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Is WhatsApp suspending support for older iPhones after Christmas

OpIndia Staff -
WhatsApp will continue to work on iOS 9 contrary to the reports some news agencies have published
Read more
News Reports

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen’s name emerges in the list of unauthorised occupants of land belonging to Visva Bharati University

OpIndia Staff -
Amartya Sen has allegedly illegally occupied 13 decimals of land, according to list of encroachments prepared by Visva Bharati University
Read more
News Reports

European Court of Justice allows the EU states to ban religious slaughterings like Halal and Kosher

OpIndia Staff -
The decision to ban Halal and Kosher slaughter has irked people of both the communities who believe its a 'denial of democracy'
Read more
News Reports

From importance of self-reliant India to Bhakti movement: Key highlights of PM Modi speech at Visva Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking on the historic occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that it was a matter of pride for every Indian that Vishva Bharati University completed 100 years.
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Sahib Ali poses as Rahul to entrap a Hindu woman in Delhi, rapes and tortures her when his identity is revealed

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu woman from Delhi has been allegedly cheated, raped and tortured by a Muslim man pretending to be Hindu
Read more
Political History of India

IC 814 hijack: Where are those three terrorists India released in exchange for hostages?

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On December 31, 1999, after seven days, the hostage crisis came to an end as India agreed to release three dreaded terrorists including Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Read more
Media

OfCom: The secretive govt censor that has fined the UK affiliate of Republic Bharat. Why people are rejoicing and what it means

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Office of Communications holds sweeping powers over broadcasting, telecommunications and even postal industries in the UK.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi peddles The Print’s lies about India-Russia relations, gets ‘fact-checked’ by the Russian Embassy in India

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's attempt to mislead people on India-Russia annual summit caused another 'egg-on-the-face' moment for Congress.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com