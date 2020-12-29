Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Congress scion Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well within its Rajasthan state unit. If reports are to be believed, ditching the party celebration in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot was seen attending the party’s 136th foundation day programme in Delhi.

On Monday, Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day programme at the central office in Delhi and at all other state headquarters across the country. The AICC had invited Congress Working Committee members and MPs for the Foundation Day programme at the headquarters.

However, according to reports, the rebel Congress leader Sahin Pilot, who at present is neither a Congress Working Committee member nor an MP, attended the program in Delhi. Besides, what is even more surprising is that Pilot chose to attend the program in Delhi rather than attend the program organised in his home turf- Rajasthan.

According to sources, Pilot didn’t want any controversy to emerge.

Sachin Pilot flies back to home turf, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between him and Gehlot

For the unversed, Congress had in August deputed a 3-member committee of senior leaders including the AICC in-charge Ajay Maken to resolve the differences between the Gehlot and Pilot camps.

The month-long enthralling drama within Rajasthan Congress

The discord between the two factions within the State government became evident in the month of July after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot was ousted as Deputy CM and state Congress chief by the Congress party which accused him conspiring with BJP to destabilise govt.

This was followed by a month-long enthralling drama, with Ashok Gehlot first disclosing that the two were not in talking terms for the past 1.5 years. The tussle became bitter when the Rajasthan CM lashed out at the rebel leader by calling him “nikamma and nakaara (useless)”. The show reached its climax with ultimately Sachin Pilot returning to his home turf and conceding before Ashok Gehlot. Soon, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that a 3-member committee has been constituted by the Congress party to resolve grievances with Sachin Pilot. He claimed that peace and brotherhood would always remain in the grand old party.

As it has been for most of the people worldwide who have been fighting the deadly scourge of the coronavirus pathogen, the year 2020 has not been particularly good for the Rajasthan Congress. The Congress party in the state may present a picture of a united house but the fact remains that following an open rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, the feud in the party hasn’t faded away.

Amidst all this, the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi left for Italy on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra avoided answering questions on brother Rahul while talking to the reporters amid celebrations at the Delhi headquarters. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also not present when senior leader AK Antony hoisted the party flag to mark the event.