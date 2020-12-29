Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home Politics As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

The AICC had invited Congress Working Committee members and MPs for the Foundation Day programme at the headquarters and Sachin Pilot is none.

OpIndia Staff
56

Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Congress scion Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well within its Rajasthan state unit. If reports are to be believed, ditching the party celebration in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot was seen attending the party’s 136th foundation day programme in Delhi.

On Monday, Congress celebrated its 136th foundation day programme at the central office in Delhi and at all other state headquarters across the country. The AICC had invited Congress Working Committee members and MPs for the Foundation Day programme at the headquarters.

However, according to reports, the rebel Congress leader Sahin Pilot, who at present is neither a Congress Working Committee member nor an MP, attended the program in Delhi. Besides, what is even more surprising is that Pilot chose to attend the program in Delhi rather than attend the program organised in his home turf- Rajasthan.

According to sources, Pilot didn’t want any controversy to emerge.

Sachin Pilot flies back to home turf, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between him and Gehlot

For the unversed, Congress had in August deputed a 3-member committee of senior leaders including the AICC in-charge Ajay Maken to resolve the differences between the Gehlot and Pilot camps.

The month-long enthralling drama within Rajasthan Congress

The discord between the two factions within the State government became evident in the month of July after rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot was ousted as Deputy CM and state Congress chief by the Congress party which accused him conspiring with BJP to destabilise govt.

This was followed by a month-long enthralling drama, with Ashok Gehlot first disclosing that the two were not in talking terms for the past 1.5 years. The tussle became bitter when the Rajasthan CM lashed out at the rebel leader by calling him “nikamma and nakaara (useless)”. The show reached its climax with ultimately Sachin Pilot returning to his home turf and conceding before Ashok Gehlot. Soon, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that a 3-member committee has been constituted by the Congress party to resolve grievances with Sachin Pilot. He claimed that peace and brotherhood would always remain in the grand old party.

As it has been for most of the people worldwide who have been fighting the deadly scourge of the coronavirus pathogen, the year 2020 has not been particularly good for the Rajasthan Congress. The Congress party in the state may present a picture of a united house but the fact remains that following an open rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, the feud in the party hasn’t faded away.

Amidst all this, the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi left for Italy on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of the party’s 136th foundation day. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra avoided answering questions on brother Rahul while talking to the reporters amid celebrations at the Delhi headquarters. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was also not present when senior leader AK Antony hoisted the party flag to mark the event. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

OpIndia Staff -
Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well in Rajasthan
Read more
Politics

‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’: The year ‘social justice warriors’ finally threw women under the bus

K Bhattacharjee -
Women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.
Read more

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even as 'protesting farmers' have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.

Uranium, missiles and flip-flops: A brief history of the fissions and fusions of US-Iran relations over the years

Editor's picks Shashank Bharadwaj -
President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his readiness to restart negotiations with the Iran on the nuclear deal.

Elon Musk confirms Tesla is coming to India in 2021

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk responded to a tweet stating that not January 2021 but Tesla is definitely entering the Indian market sometime later in the year

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Suvendu Adhikari and BJP workers attacked by TMC goons in Nandigram while on their way to Janakinath Temple: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari said, "We will not tolerate such attacks. The attackers must be arrested else we know how to launch a mass movement.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat to lead the way in the renewable energy sector, as state government announces additional benefits in Solar Power policy

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat Solar Power Policy 2021 announced by Gujarat government.
Read more
Politics

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

OpIndia Staff -
Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well in Rajasthan
Read more
World

1000 girls, mainly Hindu, are abducted, raped and converted to Islam every year in Pakistan: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As many as 1000 girls of religious minorities in Pakistan are converted to Islam every year
Read more
Politics

‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’: The year ‘social justice warriors’ finally threw women under the bus

K Bhattacharjee -
Women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal: Mohammad Rafiq pretends to be Ravi to marry a Hindu woman, forges Aadhar card to convince family

OpIndia Staff -
The accused had allegedly showed a fake Aadhar card and had claimed to be a orphan Hindu man named Ravi Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

OpIndia Staff -
Even as 'protesting farmers' have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.
Read more
Editor's picks

Uranium, missiles and flip-flops: A brief history of the fissions and fusions of US-Iran relations over the years

Shashank Bharadwaj -
President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his readiness to restart negotiations with the Iran on the nuclear deal.
Read more
News Reports

Elon Musk confirms Tesla is coming to India in 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk responded to a tweet stating that not January 2021 but Tesla is definitely entering the Indian market sometime later in the year
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com