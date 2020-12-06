Republic channels’ AVP Ghanshyam Singh, who was released from Taloja jail last evening, revealed how the Mumbai Police officials beat him up while in custody.

#GhanshyamGetsBail | Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh reveals details of physical attack in custody; Watch him speak #LIVE with Arnab Goswami post his release from Taloja jail 26 days after arrest, here – https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/dCzOMK8H1S — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2020

Singh was released after being kept in custody for 26 days. When asked whether the police tried to put pressure on him or harass him while in custody, Singh revealed how the police tried to pressure him to accept that they (Republic TV) ‘committed something’. Singh was arrested by Crime Branch of the Mumbai police, in connection to the fake TRP scam, which has turned into a witch-hunt against Republic TV and its editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami.

Singh was humiliated and paraded like a terrorist, with a black cloth covering his face, before being produced in court. Upon his release, Singh said that when he was in police custody, on the very second day they (Mumbai Police) beat him up. He said that the cops wanted to “know” how Republic TV had “manipulated” TRP. “I was denying because we have not done anything. I told that we have not done anything and I have not done anything. They tried hard but after that the beat me,” he said.

Speaking on Singh’s release, Arnab said that it gives him unparalleled pride and joy to see him out of police custody.

#RepublicIsUnbreakable | Arnab Goswami is #LIVE; watch his message as Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh is released from jail 26 days after his arrest, here – https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/WZINM3SuS2 — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2020

Giving a message to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Arnab said, “You have failed once again. How many times will you publicly fail before the entire country because you are with falsehood? Uddhav Thackeray, see the smile on Ghanshyam’s face and learn a lesson. See the roar of ‘Satyamev Jayate’, he said.

Arnab further added that for as long as Thackeray remains with falsehoods, he is destined to fail. “To the powers that be. To the arrogant powers that be. Ghanshyam stands for everything that Republic is. He comes out of jail after 26 days and says he has come out stronger,” he said. He further said that despite all the unspeakable methods used by Thackeray government to coerce Republic, they will now bow down.

“Republic is undaunted,” Arnab said. “To those in the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police, I stare at you in the eye and say we don’t cut deals. We don’t trade off. We fight and we win. And we are winning,” he said.

Fake TRP scam

On the 8th of October, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh held a press conference where he categorically stated that Mumbai police have been alerted about a new racket involving false television rating points (TRP). Parambir Singh had specifically mentioned that Hansa Research had filed a complaint with the police. Interestingly, in this FIR that was filed by Hansa Research, Republic TV was not mentioned even once. The channel that was mentioned several times was India Today.