Condemning the COVID-19 restrictions in Russia, several couples in the country protested against the Russian government in a unique manner by kissing their partners in crowded trains.

According to the reports, the Russian couples are now using ‘kissing in public’ as a way to show their dissent. Several videos have now gone viral in which couple were seen kissing their partners in crowded subways.

One such incident was reported from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. Interestingly, this protest was held by the group in the honour of a newly-released song Let’s Kiss by the band Pink Glasses, reported Life.

The couples claimed that they were protesting against the coronavirus restrictions in music concerts and restaurants after 11 pm. The trains are extremely crowded and thus, they can express their dissent in more powerful ways, they said. However, as trains are also crowded, these public acts of kissing could now be a source of infection.

The protesting couples claimed they had no intentions of disrupting public services or of hurting anyone’s sentiments. The protesting ‘kissers’ said that they wanted to highlight that it is illogical to ban people from attending music shows and visiting nightclubs at a time when the metro is packed with commuters every day.

“Musicians are speaking out against unreasonable COVID-19 restrictions because the virus is considered a higher risk at concerts and in restaurants after 11 pm than on a crowded subway during rush hour,” the protestors said.