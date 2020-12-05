A 22-year-old serial killer has been arrested for killing three people on three consecutive nights last week in Gurugram. The serial identified as Mohammad Raji, a resident of Bihar was nabbed near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday.

According to the reports, Mohammad Razi confessed to the police that he killed three people on November 23, 24 and 25. The accused said he killed strangers as he enjoyed killing people and he wanted to show the world what he can do, the police added.

Reportedly, the accused would lure victims into drinking alcohol and would then stab these people to death. He used to take away all the valuables from the deceased and flee the spot.

On November 23, Mohammad Razi first stabbed a man to death in Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Park. Later on the next day on November 24, Razi continued his killing spree after he killed another person, a security guard in Gurugram’s Sector 40. Again on November 25, the accused committed the third murder when he beheaded his third victim identified as 26-year-old Rakesh Kumar.

The police had found the decapitated body of Rakesh Kumar was found in Gurugram’s Sector 47. The body of the deceased was found in a drain. The police had recovered the head of Kumar only after Razi’s arrest.

During questioning, Razi revealed that he had slit the victim’s throat of Kumar, resulting in his death due to bleeding. So, he detached his head from the body and threw it near a deserted area in Kanhai village in Sector 40.

The police had scanned footage of around 250 to 300 CCTV cameras to arrest the accused. The police suspect that the accused may have been involved in at least 10 murders in Delhi, Gurugram and Bihar and investigation is on to find such incidents.