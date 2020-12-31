Thursday, December 31, 2020
When Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi vowed to destroy Somnath temple in India

In the video, Qureshi can be heard saying how Shah Mehmood, like Mahmud Ghaznavi, has come out to destroy the Somnath temple.

OpIndia Staff
As Pakistani destroy Hindu temples and continue to persecute religious minorities, a video of Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs vowing to destroy Somnath temple has gone viral.

In the video, Qureshi can be heard saying how Shah Mehmood, like Mahmud Ghaznavi, has come out to destroy the Somnath temple. Crowd can be heard cheering for his vow in the background. This video appears at least a decade old. The exact time of this speech of Qureshi cannot be verified.

Mahmud of Ghazni and Somnath temple

Mahmud of Ghazni was the 10th-century Muslim invader of Turkic dynasty of Ghaznavids who looted and plundered the Somnath temple in Gujarat. He also broke the Jyotirlinga and also believed to have killed thousands of devotees who were trying to protect the temple.

Attracted by India’s wealth, he is believed to have attacked and looted India 17 times. Other than Somnath temple, he is believed to have destroyed temples at Kangra, Mathura and Jwalamukhi. Because of this, he had earned himself the nickname ‘idol breaker’.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

