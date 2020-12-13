Sunday, December 13, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's birthday celebration in Beed goes wild as cake cutting gets violent....
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s birthday celebration in Beed goes wild as cake cutting gets violent. Watch video

NCP workers push each other off the stage as they try to get hold of some cake during Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday celebration.

OpIndia Staff
NCP workers fight for cake at Sharad Pawar's birthday celebrations/ Image Source: Lokmat
4

In a bizarre incident, the workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ran a riot on the stage on Saturday during the celebration of party supremo Sharad Pawar’s birthday in Maharashtra’s Beed.

The NCP workers had organised a birthday celebration of its party chief Sharad Pawar to ring in party supremo’s 80th birthday in Beed. Several party workers took part in the event which also included the cutting of a cake.

However, just after the cake was cut to celebrate the occasion, the NCP workers thronged on to the stage to get their share of the cake

In the video that was captured by one of the spectators, the NCP workers could be seen falling over each other, pushing and punching trying to get hold of the cake. In their hurry to get hold of their share of the cake, the NCP workers even pushed some of their fellow colleagues of the stage.

Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, turned 80 on Saturday. Currently, Sharad Pawar-led NCP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra after it formed the government by joining hands with Shiv Sena and Congress. It was rumoured that he may replace Congress’ Sonia Gandhi as UPA chief. However, the NCP later refuted the reports.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssharad pawar, sharad pawar birthday celebration, sharad pawar beed, sharad pawar beed cake video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s birthday celebration in Beed goes wild as cake cutting gets violent. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NCP workers push each other off the stage as they try to get hold of some cake during Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday celebration.
Read more
News Reports

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised by Khalistani elements in Washington DC during Anti-farm laws protests, organisers brazen it out

Anurag -
One of the organisers justified vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue by comparing his statues to confederate statues.
Read more

‘Farmer protests’ are nothing but manufactured perception to fool the country, protestors constitute less than 1% of real farmers in the country

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
Most of the farmers at protest site have been allegedly brought by Arhatiyas or middlemen to protest against the 3 farm laws

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

Entertainment K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.

Has the govt handed over the ownership of Ahmedabad airport to Adani as alleged by Congress workers and supporters? Read the details here

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
A concerted campaign is run on social media platforms by Congress supporters to allege that Ahmedabad Airport is being sold to Adani Group

Newslaundry creates controversy where there is none because India Today showed farmers benefitting from farm laws: Read Details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Propagandists at Newslaundry published a sensationalist report on Thursday to accuse the government of 'planting stories'

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s birthday celebration in Beed goes wild as cake cutting gets violent. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NCP workers push each other off the stage as they try to get hold of some cake during Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday celebration.
Read more
News Reports

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised by Khalistani elements in Washington DC during Anti-farm laws protests, organisers brazen it out

Anurag -
One of the organisers justified vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue by comparing his statues to confederate statues.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer protests’ are nothing but manufactured perception to fool the country, protestors constitute less than 1% of real farmers in the country

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Most of the farmers at protest site have been allegedly brought by Arhatiyas or middlemen to protest against the 3 farm laws
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
News Reports

Two from Manipur Students Association Delhi arrested by Police for calling Brahmins ‘b*stards’, released on bail

OpIndia Staff -
The MSAD had alleged that Sanskrit was being introduced in schools and colleges in the interests of certain groups.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalised by a man because Singh had converted a mosque into a horse stable

Aditi -
Some miscreants had attacked the statue of Ranjit Singh in Lahore in August last year after Indian government repealed Article 370.
Read more
Political History of India

A superstar, a murder and four Chief Ministers: Movies and the Dravidian Movement

Suren -
A feature of Dravidian movement and politics since the 50s is the extraordinary influence that movies and film stars wield.
Read more
News Reports

Al-Qaeda terrorist and Osama bin Laden’s former spokesman released from jail in the USA ahead of term due to his obesity

OpIndia Staff -
Al-Qaeda terrorist Adel Abdel Bary was released from jail as it was feared that he has high risk of getting coronavirus due to his obesity
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath effect: UP MLA Vijay Mishra gets his own illegally constructed shopping complex demolished

Jhankar Mohta -
Fearing that entire complex might be razed by the Yogi govt, family of Vijay Mishra got the top two illegally constructed floors demolished
Read more
News Reports

India rejects Chinese claims as ‘factually incorrect’ after China blamed India for cancelling joint launch of commemorative stamp

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese embassy had cancelled the joint launch of the stamp claiming that India did not give feedback on time.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,856FollowersFollow
21,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com