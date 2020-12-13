In a bizarre incident, the workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ran a riot on the stage on Saturday during the celebration of party supremo Sharad Pawar’s birthday in Maharashtra’s Beed.

The NCP workers had organised a birthday celebration of its party chief Sharad Pawar to ring in party supremo’s 80th birthday in Beed. Several party workers took part in the event which also included the cutting of a cake.

However, just after the cake was cut to celebrate the occasion, the NCP workers thronged on to the stage to get their share of the cake

In the video that was captured by one of the spectators, the NCP workers could be seen falling over each other, pushing and punching trying to get hold of the cake. In their hurry to get hold of their share of the cake, the NCP workers even pushed some of their fellow colleagues of the stage.

Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, turned 80 on Saturday. Currently, Sharad Pawar-led NCP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra after it formed the government by joining hands with Shiv Sena and Congress. It was rumoured that he may replace Congress’ Sonia Gandhi as UPA chief. However, the NCP later refuted the reports.