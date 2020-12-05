Firebrand politician and Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, has been strictly advised by his doctors to talk less for the next few days. The piece of advise came from the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital after Raut had undergone an angioplasty surgery at the hospital.

After being discharged from the hospital on Saturday, Raut was swarmed by a legion of journalists who enquired him about his surgery. Responding to their queries, Raut said, “Doctors have asked me to talk less and lead a stress-free life. I will follow what doctors have recommended and hope that I don’t have to visit the hospital again.”

Raut also added that his last surgery had left a few things pending with respect to his ailment and was suggested another surgery by his doctors. However, due to onset of the coronavirus outbreak, he had to put off his treatment for an indefinite period.

Besides advising him to talk less and observing abstinence in eating and drinking, doctors have provided Raut with a food diet that needs to be followed rigorously. He added that he will join Saamana from Monday.

Raut had undergone angioplasty surgery on Thursday. The surgery is done to restore blood flow through the artery. Raut had gone through a similar angioplasty last year when three stents were placed. However, the problem persisted and Raut got admitted to hospital a few days ago after which two more stents were placed in his latest surgery.

War of words between Sanjay Raut and Kangana Ranaut

Raut has been a fierce defender of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and has often made sharp and cutting remarks against his party’s critics.

Raut had recently been in the news for his ugly spat with actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter had likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(PoK) as streets of the city were defiled with Azaadi graffiti.

Kangana had claimed that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had reportedly threatened her against visiting Mumbai. The politician, on the other hand, had called The Queen actor “haramkhor” and later brazened out his remarks. Raut defended his crass remarks for the actor Kangana Ranaut, saying he meant “haramkhor” as “naughty” and “dishonest”.