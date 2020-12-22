The Mumbai Police has arrested cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and other celebrities for violating Covid norms. Bollywood celebrity Susanne Khan, former wife of Hrithik Roshan, has been booked. They have been let out on bail after a case was registered.

Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning!



A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms



Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 22, 2020

Senior inspector of Sahar Police Station S Mane told the Indian Express, “A raid was conducted around 2.30 am at the Dragonfly Club near Mumbai airport. We found that the guests and those operating the club were not following lockdown measures, like wearing masks or observing social distancing. We arrested 34 persons that included seven staff members.”

According to the IE report, the Police arrested Suresh Raina and Randhawa under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant) and 269 (acts in a way that could spread an infection) among others. “There were some women celebrities as well but we did not arrest them. They were served with a notice and allowed to go,” Mane added.

Raina’s management team has issued a statement after being released on bail. “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” it said.

The statement added, “Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

The Maharashtra Government had announced night curfews on Monday across major cities to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus.