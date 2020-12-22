Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home Entertainment Mumbai Police arrests Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa for violating Covid norms, cricketer says...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Police arrests Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa for violating Covid norms, cricketer says not aware of local rules

The Maharashtra Government had announced night curfews on Monday across major cities to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa arrested. Sussanne Khan booked
Image Credit: Odisha TV
2

The Mumbai Police has arrested cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and other celebrities for violating Covid norms. Bollywood celebrity Susanne Khan, former wife of Hrithik Roshan, has been booked. They have been let out on bail after a case was registered.

Senior inspector of Sahar Police Station S Mane told the Indian Express, “A raid was conducted around 2.30 am at the Dragonfly Club near Mumbai airport. We found that the guests and those operating the club were not following lockdown measures, like wearing masks or observing social distancing. We arrested 34 persons that included seven staff members.”

According to the IE report, the Police arrested Suresh Raina and Randhawa under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant) and 269 (acts in a way that could spread an infection) among others. “There were some women celebrities as well but we did not arrest them. They were served with a notice and allowed to go,” Mane added.

Raina’s management team has issued a statement after being released on bail. “Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” it said.

The statement added, “Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well.”

The Maharashtra Government had announced night curfews on Monday across major cities to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSussanne Khan booked
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Once lauded for its coronavirus model, Kerala overtakes Maharashtra in active Covid-19 cases

OpIndia Staff -
'Kerala model' was lauded globally with international media hailing the state government for effectively arresting the coronavirus spread.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more

The ‘Jalianwala Bagh’ of 1998: When the Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh opened fire and killed 24 farmers in Multai

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
24 farmers died in 1998 in Multai, MP after police opened fire at protesting farmers demanding compensation from Digvijay Singh-led govt

Pakistan: Read how father of a minor Christian girl, who was abducted and converted to Islam, has to pay a fine for seeking justice

World OpIndia Staff -
On December 20, a Christian father who was trying to seek justice for his minor daughter had narrated the sordid tale of his endless miseries in Pakistan

As the US bans cotton from Xinjiang company, read how China has been exploiting Uyghur slave labour to supply Western markets

News Reports Anurag -
China has long been accused of persecution of Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang region. Multiple organisations have now accused the Communist country of using Uyghur slave labour.

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests Suresh Raina and Guru Randhawa for violating Covid norms, cricketer says not aware of local rules

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police has arrested cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and other celebrities for violating Covid norms.
Read more
News Reports

Read why Canada had once denied asylum to renowned Balochistan activist Karima Baloch, who has now been mysteriously found dead

OpIndia Staff -
After Karima Baloch was found dead today under mysterious conditions, many have accused Pakistan ISI of the killing
Read more
Crime

Hathras Case: The victim and accused Sandeep Singh were romantically involved, says CBI charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The CBI has reportedly stated that the accused Sandeep Singh was angry after the victim stopped talking to him in March 2020.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ad revolution, not education revolution’: Here are 10 questions by Kapil Mishra to Manish Sisodia about Delhi’s education system

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Kapil Mishra has raised 10 questions on the Delhi's failed education system
Read more
News Reports

Once lauded for its coronavirus model, Kerala overtakes Maharashtra in active Covid-19 cases

OpIndia Staff -
'Kerala model' was lauded globally with international media hailing the state government for effectively arresting the coronavirus spread.
Read more
Crime

New York: Muslim boxer on the run after killing activist daughter extradited from Kuwait

OpIndia Staff -
Boxer Kabary Salem had fled soon after his daughter's body was found in a park. He was found and brought from Kuwait after a year-long search.
Read more
World

‘Yell for women’s freedom’ lands Playboy model in trouble, could face seven years in Turkish prison: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Marisa Papen is in trouble for a 2018 incident when she posed nude at the Hagia Sophia in Turkey and laying naked on the Turkish flag.
Read more
News Reports

After the UK discovers new strain of Coronavirus, six passengers aboard London-Delhi flight test COVID positive

OpIndia Staff -
TN Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan emphasised that it was 'incorrect' to assume that the patient was infected with the newly discovered strain of Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

I worked without discrimination, it’s time for you to fulfil your responsibility: PM Modi’s subtle message at AMU event

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi addressed the centennial celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, 22 December.
Read more
Politics

‘Never use the term Hindu,’ preacher rants against Hinduism in front of DMK chief MK Stalin at Christmas event, says ‘no religion called Hinduism’:...

OpIndia Staff -
The rampant Hinduphobia in certain political parties was evident during a recent speech in the presence of MK Stalin.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com