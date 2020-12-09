Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home News Reports Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Peddler Regel Mahakal who sold drugs to Rhea Chakraborty arrested...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Peddler Regel Mahakal who sold drugs to Rhea Chakraborty arrested with hashish worth Rs 2.5 crores

The NCB has conducted a raid and arrested absconding peddler Regel Mahakal, along with a huge cache of pure hashish. Mahakal was linked with another peddler Anuj Keswani who was accused of supplying drugs to Rhea and her brother Showik.

OpIndia Staff
Regel Mahakal
Regel Mahakal, drug supplier who sold drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, arrested (Image: ANI)
2

On December 9, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Regel Mahakal, the drug peddler who had been absconding. He was accused of supplying drugs to actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Regel will be produced in court on Wednesday. Regel accused of supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, who further distributed the drugs to others.

NCB has conducted a raid in Lokhandwala, Mumbai and seized cash and a huge cache of high-quality ‘Malana cream’, that is considered the purest form of hashish. The value of the seized drug is estimated at about Rs 2.5 crores. Earlier, NCB had arrested Anuj Keshwani in connection with the drug case. Keshwani, an alleged drug peddler, was arrested after another peddler Kaizan Ebrahim had disclosed his name. Apart from Rhea and Showik, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda were also arrested by NCB.

As per the latest reports by ANI, Mahakal was taken first for a medical test. Later the Esplanade court has sent him to 2-day NCB custody.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. His case took several twists and turns, after which NCB also filed a case after evidence of drug abuse was found by the investigation agencies. NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Rajput, and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the case. While Rhea was granted bail on October 7, Showik was only able to come out of the jail on bail on December 2. CBI and ED are also investigating the case in their own capacity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress celebrates ‘Anti-Corruption Day’, Twitter users remind them about their own legacy

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users responded in kind to Congress, reminding the party of their own legacy of dozens of scams.
Read more
News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.

First meeting of Constituent Assembly: Speech by Dr Sachidananda Sinha proves that India never understood the mindset behind Muslim League

Political History of India K Bhattacharjee -
9th December 2020 marks 74th anniversary of the first meeting of Constituent Assembly - it's time we analyse the shaky foundation

Not just stubble burning, Punjab tops India in depleting ground reserves level: Read the research

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The groundwater reserves in Punjab is declining at an alarming rate and experts believe that if the water shrinking continues at the current pace, Punjab will soon turn into a desert

Labour And Dravidianism: History of Buckingham and Carnatic Mills Strike, the first major industrial unrest in South India

Political History of India Suren -
One of the major reasons for the success of the Dravidian movement is its co-option of the working class

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Peddler Regel Mahakal who sold drugs to Rhea Chakraborty arrested with hashish worth Rs 2.5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Absconding drug peddler Regel Mahakal arrested in Bollywood drug case.
Read more
News Reports

Congress celebrates ‘Anti-Corruption Day’, Twitter users remind them about their own legacy

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users responded in kind to Congress, reminding the party of their own legacy of dozens of scams.
Read more
News Reports

‘Whistleblower’ Pradeep Poonia’s Twitter account suspended, points fingers at WhiteHatJr

OpIndia Staff -
WhiteHatJr has filed a 20 crore defamation suit against Poonia.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Lesbian cousin sisters marry each other in a temple, had fled from home to live together

OpIndia Staff -
As the women are consenting adults, the police had turned their families away when they complained.
Read more
News Reports

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra says media persons are worth ‘two paisa’, then defends her statement with a meme

OpIndia Staff -
Mahua Moitra had reportedly got angry after seeing a journalist at a party meeting, and had said "who has called this two-paisa press here."
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.
Read more
Political History of India

First meeting of Constituent Assembly: Speech by Dr Sachidananda Sinha proves that India never understood the mindset behind Muslim League

K Bhattacharjee -
9th December 2020 marks 74th anniversary of the first meeting of Constituent Assembly - it's time we analyse the shaky foundation
Read more
Politics

Opposition has created fear psychosis in the minds of farmers: Professor Ashok Gulati

OpIndia Staff -
Professor Gulati said that the agricultural reforms envisioned under the new farm laws were in the interest of the country.
Read more
Politics

AAP sits on dharna outside Kejriwal’s house, because he could not join farmers due to imaginary house arrest

OpIndia Staff -
After deeply investing in fiction of Kejriwal's house arrest, AAP leaders and supporters staged a sit-in dharna outside Delhi CM's residence
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,849FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com