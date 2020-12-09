On December 9, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Regel Mahakal, the drug peddler who had been absconding. He was accused of supplying drugs to actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Regel will be produced in court on Wednesday. Regel accused of supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, who further distributed the drugs to others.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Accused Regel Mahakal being taken for a medical test. He’ll be produced before court today. https://t.co/MqqF1De6wd pic.twitter.com/SQ3pmlvJTx — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

NCB has conducted a raid in Lokhandwala, Mumbai and seized cash and a huge cache of high-quality ‘Malana cream’, that is considered the purest form of hashish. The value of the seized drug is estimated at about Rs 2.5 crores. Earlier, NCB had arrested Anuj Keshwani in connection with the drug case. Keshwani, an alleged drug peddler, was arrested after another peddler Kaizan Ebrahim had disclosed his name. Apart from Rhea and Showik, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda were also arrested by NCB.

As per the latest reports by ANI, Mahakal was taken first for a medical test. Later the Esplanade court has sent him to 2-day NCB custody.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. His case took several twists and turns, after which NCB also filed a case after evidence of drug abuse was found by the investigation agencies. NCB arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Rajput, and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the case. While Rhea was granted bail on October 7, Showik was only able to come out of the jail on bail on December 2. CBI and ED are also investigating the case in their own capacity.