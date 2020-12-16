Abusive troll masquerading as an ‘investigative journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi was at it again. On Tuesday, Chaturvedi, who has been seen attributing figment of her imagination to sources in the BJP, tweeted an image of PM Modi standing with a woman, dressed up in all finery, grinning ear to ear.

Swati captioned this image by wondering whether this particular image looks like that of a ‘child marriage’. She insinuated that PM Modi was married as an adult (and not child marriage as it is known) and was ‘happy’ (unlike the fact that he left home upon reaching adulthood and gave up family life to serve the nation).

She, of course, was informed that the lady in the image is not PM Modi’s estranged with, Jashodaben. Soon after, she put up a disclaimer that she found the image off ‘goggle’ and that she cannot vouch for the veracity of the claims.

So, here is what happens. Late in the night, as per Swati Chaturvedi, she is fiercely searching for PM Modi’s marriage pics, for reasons best known to her, she finds one random image of him where he is standing next to a dressed up woman where everyone in the picture is happy, and she decides it is indeed PM Modi’s own marriage pics. What was she even doing searching for these keywords at 11 in the night. Curious minds want to know.

The possibility that it could be him attending someone else’s wedding or even some other social function where the lady has just dressed up for occasion, doesn’t cross her mind (?). If PM Modi, in his younger days, is standing next to a woman, it definitely has to be his estranged wife: Bainjal logic (!!).

And if so-called journalists are just ‘goggling’ things in middle of the night and passing off first search result as breaking news on social media, they kind of sort of lose the right to allege they have reputation of any sort which could be ‘ruined’ in the eyes of their peers.

Other possibility of source of this image is that she received it on WhatsApp through her ‘sources’ and before any of her conspiracy theorist colleagues could post it, Swati called dibs on it.

One random Twitter user came to her rescue and shared Google search result for ‘Modi marriage pics’ and Swati was just too happy to share it.

How is this even legit.

In fact, this fake image with same fake claims has been viral since before 2014 elections.

The same image has gone viral with similar claims over the years.

While it is not clear who all are in the image, one can identify former BJP leader Kashiram Rana at far right corner in the image. Reports suggest this is his daughter’s wedding which Modi had attended as a guest.

But of course, let us just ‘goggle’ things and share unverified images and then identify oneself as ‘investigative journalist’.