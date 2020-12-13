Sunday, December 13, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: Jamaat issues diktats forcing Muslim shop owners to not open shops as...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Jamaat issues diktats forcing Muslim shop owners to not open shops as protest against Centre’s farm laws

According to the reports, the Muslim Jamaat in Tamil Nadu forced the fellow Muslim shop owners in the city to shut down their shops to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

OpIndia Staff
Jamaat issuing instructions to Muslim shopowners in TN / Representative image/ Image Source: Ma Venkatesan
3

The ongoing ‘farmers’ protests against the Modi government over farm laws are now taking a dangerous turn with each passing day as Islamic organisations in the country are now trying to use these protests to further their political agenda, reports Communemag.

According to the reports, the Muslim Jamaat in Tamil Nadu forced the fellow Muslim shop owners in the city to shut down their shops to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

After a few farmer organisations called for a nation-wide bandh on December 8 to protest against the farm laws passed by the Modi government, the Lalpet Muslim Jamaat in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu forced the Muslim shopowners of the region not to open their shops to condemn the Centre’s farm laws.

The shocking act was captured on camera, that has gone viral on the internet now. In the video, one can see how one Muslim cleric is reading out instructions to his Muslim colleagues to not open their shops as a form of protest against the Modi government on December 8.

Interestingly, the Tamil Nadu state government has already enacted similar farm laws even before the Centre passed the bills. Agriculture in India is a state subject.

Jamaat in Tamil Nadu has a history of interfering in political affairs

Reportedly, the Muslim Jamaats in Tamil Nadu have a history of interfering with political affairs and exercise significant control over the voting franchise of Muslims. These groups had earlier tried to replicate Delhi’s Anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh-style protests in Chennai’s Washermanpet area.

The Lalpet Muslim Jamaat has a notorious history, who had reportedly instilled panic in Muslim communities by asking them to take away their deposits and savings from banks.

Lalpet Muslim Jamaath pamphlet protesting against CAA

The Muslim Jamath had urged the Muslim community to withdraw their money from banks to ‘pressurise’ Modi government and to ‘protect their money’ to protest against the CAA.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided the residences of some of the members of Lalpet Muslim Jamaat members – Sheikh Dawood, Mohammed Riyaz, Sadhik, Mubharis Ahmad, Rizwan and Hameed Akbar in Muthupet, Ramanathapuram, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet, Salem and Chidambaram in connection with a case filed against eight people for allegedly supporting Islamic State (IS).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbharat bandh tamil nadu, bharat bandh, lalpet jamaat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Jamaat issues diktats forcing Muslim shop owners to not open shops as protest against Centre’s farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, one can see how one Muslim cleric is reading out instructions to his Muslim colleagues to not open their shops as a form of protest against the Modi government on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

After Mamata Banerjee lies to Matua community about Indian citizenship, BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya assures implementation of CAA in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Matuas are 'lower-caste' Hindu immigrants from Bangladesh who have migrated to India, owing to religious persecution.
Read more

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s birthday celebration in Beed goes wild as cake cutting gets violent. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCP workers push each other off the stage as they try to get hold of some cake during Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday celebration.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised by Khalistani elements in Washington DC during Anti-farm laws protests, organisers brazen it out

News Reports Anurag -
One of the organisers justified vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue by comparing his statues to confederate statues.

‘Farmer protests’ are nothing but manufactured perception to fool the country, protestors constitute less than 1% of real farmers in the country

News Reports Shashank Bharadwaj -
Most of the farmers at protest site have been allegedly brought by Arhatiyas or middlemen to protest against the 3 farm laws

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

Entertainment K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more
News Reports

Don’t share ideology: Yuvraj Singh tries to distance himself from father’s anti-Hindu rant but supports ‘Award Wapsi’ nonetheless

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said that he was 'saddened and upset' by his father Yograj Singh's hate speech
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Jamaat issues diktats forcing Muslim shop owners to not open shops as protest against Centre’s farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, one can see how one Muslim cleric is reading out instructions to his Muslim colleagues to not open their shops as a form of protest against the Modi government on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

After Mamata Banerjee lies to Matua community about Indian citizenship, BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya assures implementation of CAA in the state

OpIndia Staff -
Matuas are 'lower-caste' Hindu immigrants from Bangladesh who have migrated to India, owing to religious persecution.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s birthday celebration in Beed goes wild as cake cutting gets violent. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
NCP workers push each other off the stage as they try to get hold of some cake during Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday celebration.
Read more
News Reports

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised by Khalistani elements in Washington DC during Anti-farm laws protests, organisers brazen it out

Anurag -
One of the organisers justified vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue by comparing his statues to confederate statues.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer protests’ are nothing but manufactured perception to fool the country, protestors constitute less than 1% of real farmers in the country

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Most of the farmers at protest site have been allegedly brought by Arhatiyas or middlemen to protest against the 3 farm laws
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
News Reports

Two from Manipur Students Association Delhi arrested by Police for calling Brahmins ‘b*stards’, released on bail

OpIndia Staff -
The MSAD had alleged that Sanskrit was being introduced in schools and colleges in the interests of certain groups.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalised by a man because Singh had converted a mosque into a horse stable

Aditi -
Some miscreants had attacked the statue of Ranjit Singh in Lahore in August last year after Indian government repealed Article 370.
Read more
Political History of India

A superstar, a murder and four Chief Ministers: Movies and the Dravidian Movement

Suren -
A feature of Dravidian movement and politics since the 50s is the extraordinary influence that movies and film stars wield.
Read more
News Reports

Al-Qaeda terrorist and Osama bin Laden’s former spokesman released from jail in the USA ahead of term due to his obesity

OpIndia Staff -
Al-Qaeda terrorist Adel Abdel Bary was released from jail as it was feared that he has high risk of getting coronavirus due to his obesity
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,856FollowersFollow
21,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com