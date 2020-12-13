The ongoing ‘farmers’ protests against the Modi government over farm laws are now taking a dangerous turn with each passing day as Islamic organisations in the country are now trying to use these protests to further their political agenda, reports Communemag.

According to the reports, the Muslim Jamaat in Tamil Nadu forced the fellow Muslim shop owners in the city to shut down their shops to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

After a few farmer organisations called for a nation-wide bandh on December 8 to protest against the farm laws passed by the Modi government, the Lalpet Muslim Jamaat in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu forced the Muslim shopowners of the region not to open their shops to condemn the Centre’s farm laws.

The shocking act was captured on camera, that has gone viral on the internet now. In the video, one can see how one Muslim cleric is reading out instructions to his Muslim colleagues to not open their shops as a form of protest against the Modi government on December 8.

Interestingly, the Tamil Nadu state government has already enacted similar farm laws even before the Centre passed the bills. Agriculture in India is a state subject.

Jamaat in Tamil Nadu has a history of interfering in political affairs

Reportedly, the Muslim Jamaats in Tamil Nadu have a history of interfering with political affairs and exercise significant control over the voting franchise of Muslims. These groups had earlier tried to replicate Delhi’s Anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh-style protests in Chennai’s Washermanpet area.

The Lalpet Muslim Jamaat has a notorious history, who had reportedly instilled panic in Muslim communities by asking them to take away their deposits and savings from banks.

Lalpet Muslim Jamaath pamphlet protesting against CAA

The Muslim Jamath had urged the Muslim community to withdraw their money from banks to ‘pressurise’ Modi government and to ‘protect their money’ to protest against the CAA.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided the residences of some of the members of Lalpet Muslim Jamaat members – Sheikh Dawood, Mohammed Riyaz, Sadhik, Mubharis Ahmad, Rizwan and Hameed Akbar in Muthupet, Ramanathapuram, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet, Salem and Chidambaram in connection with a case filed against eight people for allegedly supporting Islamic State (IS).