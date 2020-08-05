Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Signs of time to come? Union Law Minister RS Prasad shares image of Constitution of India first drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with Lord Ram on it

The tweet comes just days after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court to reinstate the preamble to the constitution as originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

OpIndia Staff
Sketch of Lord Ram Mata Sita and Lakshman in the Constitution of India
2

RS Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share an image of the Constitution of India originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar with sketch of Lord Ram on it.

The Constitution of India has a sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman returning to Ayodhya after killing Ravan in Lanka. The image appears at the beginning of the chapter related to the Fundamental Rights.

“Felt like sharing this with you,” he said while tweeting.

The tweet comes hours before the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, where He finally returned after defeating Ravan. The Mandir is also a symbol of victory of Hindus of a 500-year-old struggle to reclaim the temple which was destroyed and demolished by Mughals.

Further, the tweet comes just days after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court to reinstate the preamble to the constitution as originally drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar. In 1976 when the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi had imposed Emergency, she got the Preamble amended to add ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ added.

Indira Gandhi changed Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar

There have been 104 Amendments to the Indian constitution starting with the first one brought in by Jawaharlal Nehru, first Prime Minister of independent India. Between PM Narendra Modi and ex-PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee, the BJP ruled government has made 20 amendments in total. However, the most far-reaching amendment in the history of independent India was made by none other than Indira Gandhi. The 42nd amendment came in when the opposition was in prison under the draconian rules of Emergency. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

