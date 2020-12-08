Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Home News Reports Cracks in opposition? TMC reluctant to support ‘Bharat Bandh’ call in West Bengal by...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Cracks in opposition? TMC reluctant to support ‘Bharat Bandh’ call in West Bengal by ‘farmers’ over farm laws

While addressing a gathering in Midnapore on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also informed that the government does not support the idea of bandh but will extend their support to the farmers' movement.

OpIndia Staff
Bharat Bandh: TMC distances itself
Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: Hindustan Times)
77

Amidst the ongoing protests against the newly introduced farm bills and the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ by farmer unions on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress has expressed reluctance over the idea of a nationwide strike. While more than a dozen Opposition parties have been vocal about their support, the TMC has rather chosen to extend its ‘moral support’.

Senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy said that while the party stands by the agitating ‘farmers’, TMC will not support the Bharat Bandh by the farmers in the State of West Bengal. “It goes against our principles,” he emphasised.

While addressing a gathering in Midnapore on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also informed that the government does not support the idea of bandh but will extend their support to the farmers’ movement.

While demanding the withdrawal of farm bills, she said, “I have not forgotten Singur, I have not forgotten… I am promising full support to the farmers.” While she made it clear that TMC would not support Bandhs, she said, “we are supporting the demands being made by farmers tomorrow.”

TMC’s politics in Bengal

The ‘moral support’ of Trinamool Congress to the Bharat Bandh is rooted in the party’s history and the politics of West Bengal. During the 34-year Communist rule in West Bengal, the state was marred with recurring strikes, by unions backed by the CPI(M). To mark a departure from the traditional practice that saw large-scale businesses loss in the state, the TMC has been dead against the idea of strikes.

It is pertinent to remember that Mamata Banerjee had also ‘penalised’ strikes in the State by government employees to prevent loss of working days. As such, despite being a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the TMC had to deviate from its usual vocal stand to a rather passive one. With the upcoming Assembly elections in mind, Mamata Banerjee is ensuring that the electorates do not assume her party to toe the line of the Communists who ruled the state earlier.

However, this stance of the party has cast aspersions about the ‘Opposition unity’ in orchestrating a formidable mass agitation against the ruling dispensation. TMC spokesperson Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “This time it is the cause…it is in the interest of farmers that TMC is supporting the protests.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC Bharat Bandh, Bandh call, Congress Bharat Bandh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal not under ‘house arrest’, Delhi Police rubbishes Aam Aadmi Party’s claims

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Tuesday Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was put under 'house arrest' by Delhi Police after he met the protesting 'farmers'.
Read more
Opinions

‘Liberals’ and crusaders of mental health have taken it upon themselves to abuse and bully Kangana because she ‘deserves it’

Nirwa Mehta -
It is the justification of abuse received by Kangana Ranaut by the 'liberals' that is a cause of concern. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander.
Read more

Delhi: Rotting remains of slaughtered cows found in drain in West Delhi, case registered against unknown persons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rotting remains of what appears to be illegally slaughtered or murdered cows were found from a drain in Dwarka, sector 23, New Delhi on Monday.

One BJP worker dead in crude bomb attack, Tejasvi Surya calls Bengal police a ‘disgrace to India’s famed police forces’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Police brutalities in BJP rally in West Bengal, one BJP leader died, over 100 workers injured.

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Congress supports Bharat Bandh call, shares blatant lies against the new farmer laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress supports Bharat Bandh, peddles blatant, shameless lies against new farmer laws.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
Social Media

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bharat Bandh flops in Delhi as vegetable mandis stay open for business despite Kejriwal’s support to protesting ‘farmers’

OpIndia Staff -
Despite AAP's support to Bharat Bandh calls, vegetable mandis in Delhi remain open.
Read more
News Reports

Cracks in opposition? TMC reluctant to support ‘Bharat Bandh’ call in West Bengal by ‘farmers’ over farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy said that while the party stands by the agitating 'farmers', TMC will not support the Bharat Bandh call. "It goes against our principles," he emphasised.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal not under ‘house arrest’, Delhi Police rubbishes Aam Aadmi Party’s claims

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Tuesday Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was put under 'house arrest' by Delhi Police after he met the protesting 'farmers'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal police vs BJP: As police deny using force, BJP asks the police to ‘stop being political pawns’

OpIndia Staff -
The West Bengal police had claimed that then BJP's allegations of police brutality are false and they had not used lathi-charge.
Read more
Opinions

‘Liberals’ and crusaders of mental health have taken it upon themselves to abuse and bully Kangana because she ‘deserves it’

Nirwa Mehta -
It is the justification of abuse received by Kangana Ranaut by the 'liberals' that is a cause of concern. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander.
Read more
News Reports

The US adds Pakistan, China and 8 others as ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ for violation of religious freedom

OpIndia Staff -
The USCIRF had also recommended adding India, Russia, Syria and Vietnam in the list of CPCs but the State Department denied it.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Rotting remains of slaughtered cows found in drain in West Delhi, case registered against unknown persons

OpIndia Staff -
Rotting remains of what appears to be illegally slaughtered or murdered cows were found from a drain in Dwarka, sector 23, New Delhi on Monday.
Read more
Politics

Assam: AIUDF threatens to sue legal rights body LRO over allegations of dubious funding against Badruddin Ajmal run ‘Ajmal Foundation’

OpIndia Staff -
AIUDF has threatened to sue Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) over allegations against Ajmal Foundation, run by Badruddin Ajmal.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court declines to quash FIRs against TV anchor Amish Devgan for his inadvertent remarks against Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti

OpIndia Staff -
The apex court has extended the interim protection granted to Amish Devgan from any coercive action.
Read more
News Reports

UP police assure protection to Dalit woman after her video accusing Zahid Ali and others of intimidating her with violence goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A Dalit woman's video in which she was lamenting about the atrocities against her by Muslim encroachers has gone viral.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,512FollowersFollow
20,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com