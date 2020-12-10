Trupti Desai detained on her way to ‘protest’ against Shirdi temple asking devotees to wear ‘civilised clothes’

Following complaints from locals and other devotees, the Shirdi Shrine had put up an appeal in front of the temple for people visiting the temple to be dressed in a civilised manner in accordance with Indian culture. While for most people, being dressed in a civilised manner while entering a place of worship should be a given, Trupti Desai and members of her outfit, decided to protest against it and pull down the poster.

Even though the Trust’s Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate had clarified that it is only an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees, Trupti decided to add this incident to a long list of absolutely pointless protests that she has held in the past.

Poster put up by Shirdi Shrine

It is reported that Trupti Desai has now been detained in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, while she was on her way to demand her right to dress indecently inside the Shirdi temple.

Interestingly, it is also being reported that after Trupti Desai was detained, workers of various political parties celebrated by bursting crackers.

Trupti Desai was served notice to not enter Shirdi, she decided to go anyway

Earlier on Tuesday, the sub-divisional magistrate Govind Shinde had served notice to Desai, asking her not to enter Shirdi in Ahmednagar district from December 8 midnight to December 11 midnight citing law and order. However, Trupti Desai defied the notice and proceeded to Saibaba shrine anyway in an attempt to take the poster down, which asked devotees to dress decently.

Reportedly, Trupti Desai was accompanied by 10 members of her organisation ‘Bhumata Brigade’. Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil said the police have detained around 15 people, including Desai. “The action against Desai has been taken under section 68 of the Bombay Police Act,” said Patil.