Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Home News Reports US govt seeks clearance from court to extradite 26/11 Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana to...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US govt seeks clearance from court to extradite 26/11 Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India

While Rana tried to prevent his extradition by citing the case of David Headley whose extradition request was rejected, the US government has weighed in favour of the extradition request from India.

OpIndia Staff
26/11: Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana may be extradited to India, US govt supports move
Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana (Photo Credits: Times Now)
2

In a major development, the United States government had moved the California court to seek clearance for the extradition of Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana. The government made the submission after the court had fixed February 12, 2021, as the next date of hearing. The Pakistani-origin terrorist had been asked to submit his opposition to the extradition plea by December 21.

As per a report in Times Now, the US government has supported the extradition. While Rana tried to prevent his extradition by citing the case of David Headley whose extradition request was rejected, the US government sided with India. It argued, “Rana’s situation is different because he neither pleaded guilty nor cooperated with the United States. As a result, cannot avail himself of the benefits afforded to Headley through his negotiated plea. Such a position is neither inconsistent nor a bar to extradition.”

“Unlike Rana, Headley immediately accepted responsibility for his conduct and pleaded guilty to all of the charges in the Superseding Indictment,” the US attorney government attorney Nicola T Hanna emphasised. Tahawwur Rana was re-arrested in Los Angeles by the US police after an extradition request was made by the Indian government.

Rana was charged for waging war, committing a terrorist act, commission of murder and conspiracy in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He studied at the Army Medical School in Pakistan and also served as a doctor in the army. He holds Canadian citizenship and has been living in Chicago. On the other hand, David Headley who plotted the 26/11 attacks was arrested from Chicago in 2009 and is now serving a 35-year jail term for his role in the terrorist attack. He and Rana also helped Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harakat ul-Jihad-e-Islami to execute the attacks.

Mumbai Terror Attacks

On 26th November 2008, 10 Islamic terrorists from Pakistan had sneaked inside the country to create havoc in the country for 3 long, un-ending days. Shooting and bombing several locations in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the terrorists left a trail of blood. Between 26/11 and 29th November 2008, not just 167 lives were lost, but the entire nation was gripped in fear and worry.

US announces $5 million for Pakistani terrorist Sajid Mir

On the 12th anniversary of the dastardly terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the US State Department Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program has announced a whopping $5 million for information about a Pakistani terrorist named Sajid Mir. “The Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks,” the website read.

As per RJF, Sajid Mir is associated with radical Islamist outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). He was the operations manager for the LeT during the Mumbai attack that killed over 167 people. He had played a crucial role in planning, preparation and execution of the terror attack. Mir was charged for conspiracy, terror support, the bombing of public property, the murder of US citizens outside the country and injuring the property of a foreign government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUS government terrorist, Pakistani terrorist, US court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Instead of answering allegations, Shehla Rashid decides to run away from a live show, calls her father ‘greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader, has been accused by her biological father Abdul Rashid Shora, of taking Rs 3 crore from terror funding accused Zahoor Vatali and Rashid Engineer.
Read more
News Reports

“We are all very worried” Canada PM Justin Trudeau, his ministers express ‘concern’ over protesting Punjab farmers in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
During the virtual Gurpurab 2020 celebration, PM Trudeau, at the beginning of his address, talked about the protests in India.
Read more

ED reveals that Mumbai Police have not examined raw data from BARC, something that should have been the starting point of investigation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that in the complaint by Hansa Research, based on which the initial FIR was filed named only India Today and a few other local channels as the main accused in the alleged TRP scam.

Shiv Sena does a u-turn on Azaan recital competition for Muslim kids, claims no plans to hold such event

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal went back on his announcement of organising azaan recitation competition, claiming it was just a suggestion by a group of Muslim party office-bearers

Kejriwal govt quietly notifies one of the three farm laws in Delhi while crying ‘injustice’ to farmers amid protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders are busy extending support to protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, his government in Delhi very quietly notified one of the three farm laws he opposes.

Fact-check: Is Prasar Bharati shutting down AIR radio stations in Kerala?

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO took to Twitter to reply to allegations that AIR stations are being shut to cut down cost.

Recently Popular

News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

His family called our children ‘illegitimate’ because I didn’t convert to Islam’: Late music composer Wajid Khan’s wife reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Wajid Khan's wife has stated to Times of India that the late music composer's family never accepted her wedding under the Special Marriages Act because she had refused to convert to Islam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

US govt seeks clearance from court to extradite 26/11 Pakistani terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India

OpIndia Staff -
Tahawwur Rana was charged for waging war, committing a terrorist act, commission of murder and conspiracy in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Read more
News Reports

Instead of answering allegations, Shehla Rashid decides to run away from a live show, calls her father ‘greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader, has been accused by her biological father Abdul Rashid Shora, of taking Rs 3 crore from terror funding accused Zahoor Vatali and Rashid Engineer.
Read more
News Reports

“We are all very worried” Canada PM Justin Trudeau, his ministers express ‘concern’ over protesting Punjab farmers in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
During the virtual Gurpurab 2020 celebration, PM Trudeau, at the beginning of his address, talked about the protests in India.
Read more
News Reports

ED reveals that Mumbai Police have not examined raw data from BARC, something that should have been the starting point of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that in the complaint by Hansa Research, based on which the initial FIR was filed named only India Today and a few other local channels as the main accused in the alleged TRP scam.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena does a u-turn on Azaan recital competition for Muslim kids, claims no plans to hold such event

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Pandurang Sakpal went back on his announcement of organising azaan recitation competition, claiming it was just a suggestion by a group of Muslim party office-bearers
Read more
News Reports

Father of Shehla Rashid refutes domestic violence charges, urges agencies to investigate her source of funding

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to the DGP, the JNU activist's father had alleged that she has been receiving overseas funds for anti-India activities.
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal govt quietly notifies one of the three farm laws in Delhi while crying ‘injustice’ to farmers amid protests

OpIndia Staff -
While Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders are busy extending support to protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, his government in Delhi very quietly notified one of the three farm laws he opposes.
Read more
News Reports

Sheetal Amte, the granddaughter of social worker Baba Amte, commits suicide by lethal injection

OpIndia Staff -
Sheetal Amte, social worker, allegedly committed suicide after dispute with family over the family-managed trust.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked Wuhan documents: China misled the world about its mismanagement of Coronavirus pandemic, says report

OpIndia Staff -
The internal documents also revealed that it took roughly 23.3 days to process a case (from someone experiencing symptoms to confirmed diagnosis). While considering the internal difficulties, experts have conceded that the time lag was extraordinary.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-check: Is Prasar Bharati shutting down AIR radio stations in Kerala?

OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO took to Twitter to reply to allegations that AIR stations are being shut to cut down cost.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,515FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com