AAP worker kicked out of farmer protests for offering only one banana

In a viral video, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was kicked out by anti-farm law protestors for offering only one banana per person. The video was shared on Twitter by BJP leader Priti Gandhi and Congress worker Gaurav Pandhi.

In the viral video, a miffed protestor asked, “You have handed me one banana and said that this is from the Kejriwal government. Will, the government give one banana?” The AAP worker was taken aback, on being surrounded by protestors and questioned for promoting his party chief. “No, the government won’t give one banana. There are several people here,” he said in a feeble voice.

This further agitated the anti-farm law protestor. “Are you trying to get votes by handing us bananas? How dare you come here?”, he asked in an angry tone. The AAP worker, in an attempt to calm down the situation, tried to explain that he was not seeking for votes. Holding two bananas in hand, the protestor said, “You hold this banana and shove this banana up Kejriwal’s…Get out from here”. Other protestors, standing nearby, then proceeded to physically push him and shoo him away.

Political reactions on the viral video

While sharing this video, BJP leader Priti Gandhi tweeted, “See for yourself how the Aam Aadmi Party volunteer literally got kicked out of the Farmers Protest for treating the protesting farmers like beggars. Getting just the treatment they truly deserve!!”

Gaurav Pandhi of the Congress party wrote, “Dear Arvind Kejriwal, farmers have a message for you and your sickening politics. AAP workers are being ridiculed at the protest sites, but again, media won’t show this to you because Kejriwal feeds them with Ad revenue.”

Even though AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has recently extended his support for the anti-farm law protestors and even sat on a dharna in ‘solidarity’ with the farmers of Punjab, his fellow party worker had to face the ire of the demonstrators at a protest site.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal expresses ‘solidarity’ with farmers

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal had decided to go on a one-day fast. He had asked AAP workers and supporters to also fast for a day and also urged public at large to fast for a day in ‘support of farmers’. The fast was observed on yesterday. While Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders are busy extending support to protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab, his government in Delhi had notified one of the farm laws.

The Delhi government on November 23 notified the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020. It is one of the three laws passed by the Central government against which Punjab farmers are protesting. Kejriwal and his party leaders including Delhi government ministers have extended support to the agitating farmers who have surrounded Delhi from various exit points.