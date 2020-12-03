PM Modi gave me pension, my sons assaulted me: Watch video of 85-year-old woman who wants to give 12-bigha land to PM Modi

A video of an elderly woman who wants to give her land to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced on social media. In the video shared by Executive Editor News 24 Manak Gupta on Twitter, the elderly woman can be seen saying that she would give her 12 bigha land to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the good work that he has done.

According to reports, the 85-year old woman is named Bittan Devi and she hails from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Bittan Devi visited the chamber of Advocate Krishn Pratap Singh in Mainpuri Tehsil today. To everyone’s surprise, Bittan Devi said that she wanted to give all her properties to PM Modi. Bittan Devi’s husband passed away and now she is dependent on her sons and daughters-in-law who do not take care of her. She survives on the pension provided by the government.

Talking to the person recording the video Bittan Devi said that that PM Modi gave her pension while her own sons physically assaulted her. When asked what PM Modi did for her, she replied, “Modi gives me money. He gives me a pension of Rs 2000. Therefore, I will give my 12 bigha land to Modi ji”.

Sharing her grief, Bittan Devi said that she had three sons, seven grandsons and three granddaughters, yet there was no one for her. Narrating her condition, grieving Bittan Devi wished to die. She said that she was over 100-years-old but she was still alive and that it would have been better had she died. However, the woman said that she was very happy with Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier video of a woman praising Modi government’s schemes had gone viral

The video of a woman from Bihar had gone viral last month in which she was seen highlighting the schemes provided by the Modi government. The woman was asked by a reporter as to why she would for the NDA and she replied with a host of schemes that she benefitted from. The woman found a mention in PM Modi’s speech that he gave he Chapra, Bihar ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.