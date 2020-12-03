Thursday, December 3, 2020
Home News Reports PM Modi gave me pension, my sons assaulted me: Watch video of 85-year-old woman...
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi gave me pension, my sons assaulted me: Watch video of 85-year-old woman who wants to give 12-bigha land to PM Modi

Sharing her grief, Bittan Devi said that she had three sons, seven grandsons and three granddaughters, yet there was no one for her.

OpIndia Staff
Elderly woman wants to giver her land to PM Modi
Screenshot from the video of the elderly woman
3

A video of an elderly woman who wants to give her land to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced on social media. In the video shared by Executive Editor News 24 Manak Gupta on Twitter, the elderly woman can be seen saying that she would give her 12 bigha land to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the good work that he has done.

According to reports, the 85-year old woman is named Bittan Devi and she hails from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Bittan Devi visited the chamber of Advocate Krishn Pratap Singh in Mainpuri Tehsil today. To everyone’s surprise, Bittan Devi said that she wanted to give all her properties to PM Modi. Bittan Devi’s husband passed away and now she is dependent on her sons and daughters-in-law who do not take care of her. She survives on the pension provided by the government.

Talking to the person recording the video Bittan Devi said that that PM Modi gave her pension while her own sons physically assaulted her. When asked what PM Modi did for her, she replied, “Modi gives me money. He gives me a pension of Rs 2000. Therefore, I will give my 12 bigha land to Modi ji”.

Sharing her grief, Bittan Devi said that she had three sons, seven grandsons and three granddaughters, yet there was no one for her. Narrating her condition, grieving Bittan Devi wished to die. She said that she was over 100-years-old but she was still alive and that it would have been better had she died. However, the woman said that she was very happy with Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier video of a woman praising Modi government’s schemes had gone viral

The video of a woman from Bihar had gone viral last month in which she was seen highlighting the schemes provided by the Modi government. The woman was asked by a reporter as to why she would for the NDA and she replied with a host of schemes that she benefitted from. The woman found a mention in PM Modi’s speech that he gave he Chapra, Bihar ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Fact-Check

Here are 5 fear-mongering claims about the COVID vaccine, because even Harbhajan Singh is not ‘immune’ to rumours

Anurag -
Debunking claims about Covid-19 vaccine is the need of the hour as celebrities and influencers have started posting misleading information.
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee brags about knowing 14 languages to compete with PM Modi, then says ‘I don’t like to show-off’: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Well, the iconic "caa caa chi chi" song by Mamata Banerjee does not leave an iota of doubt on how talented the WB CM is
Read more

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.

Swati Chaturvedi wants to sue Twitter user and send him to jail for exposing her history of manipulated media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Swati Chaturvedi wants to sue someone for pointing out she shared photoshopped image after having apologised for sharing the same photoshopped image.

Rahul Gandhi spreads misinformation and creates confusion regarding coronavirus vaccines. Here are the facts

Politics Shashank Bharadwaj -
It is shocking that Rahul Gandhi, instead of allaying fears of the public at the time of health emergency, has now chosen to play his pity politics on the issue of coronavirus vaccines.

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

Even pandering doesn’t get India Today a free pass: Here is why ‘liberals’ are today cancelling Rajdeep and Rahul Kanwal

OpIndia Staff -
'Liberals' are cancelling India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal over their coverage of the allegations against Shehla Rashid
Read more
News Reports

Mirzapur: Three Brahmin boys found dead, family says they were murdered with eyes gouged out, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The three cousins: 14-year-old Sudhanshu Tiwari, 14-year-old Shivam Tiwari and Hariom Tiwari were mysteriously found dead in a pond in the Lalganj police station area, Mirzapur.
Read more
News Reports

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

OpIndia Staff -
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH' passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Webchutney: A marketing company with a ‘liberal’ CEO that seems to be dragging Swiggy through the mud

OpIndia Staff -
Food delivery app Swiggy recently stoked controversy by responding to a troll account taking an extreme political side
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

PM Modi gave me pension, my sons assaulted me: Watch video of 85-year-old woman who wants to give 12-bigha land to PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
The elderly woman said that while PM Modi gave her pension, her sons physically assaulted her, hence, she wanted to give land to him
Read more
Fact-Check

Here are 5 fear-mongering claims about the COVID vaccine, because even Harbhajan Singh is not ‘immune’ to rumours

Anurag -
Debunking claims about Covid-19 vaccine is the need of the hour as celebrities and influencers have started posting misleading information.
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee brags about knowing 14 languages to compete with PM Modi, then says ‘I don’t like to show-off’: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Well, the iconic "caa caa chi chi" song by Mamata Banerjee does not leave an iota of doubt on how talented the WB CM is
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru police arrest online food delivery agent Nazeer Mohammad for painting graffitis hailing Islamic terror

OpIndia Staff -
The graffiti warned 'sanghis' and 'Manuvadis' that Lashkar and Taliban will be invited to deal with them.
Read more
News Reports

Swati Chaturvedi wants to sue Twitter user and send him to jail for exposing her history of manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Swati Chaturvedi wants to sue someone for pointing out she shared photoshopped image after having apologised for sharing the same photoshopped image.
Read more
World

As China edges towards a food crisis, it looks at India to feed its citizens

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese President XI Jinping had launched Operation Empty Plate in the country in August to prevent wastage of food.
Read more
News Reports

‘Why this selectivity?’, India slams UNGA for not speaking against persecution of followers of Indic religions as it does for Abrahamic religions

OpIndia Staff -
During 75th Session of the UNGA, India exercised its 'Right of Reply' and spoke on the selectivity of the UN resolutions passed last month.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Enforcement Directorate raids residence of PFI leaders in Thiruvananthapuram and 4 other places

OpIndia Staff -
The PFI is under scanner for its alleged involvement in anti-Hindu Delhi Riots earlier this year
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: CCB officials nab another absconding Congress leader Rakib Zakir

OpIndia Staff -
Zakir is the second corporator to get arrested in the Bengaluru riots case. Earlier, the CCB officials had arrested Congress leader and former mayor R Sampath Raj.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,457FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com