Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief's security...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

Rajeev Mishra is the same IPS officer who had shot to fame after videos surfaced of him touching Mamata Banerjee's feet in 2019. He was in uniform. The clip had gone viral receiving flak from various quarters.

OpIndia Staff
IPS Rajeev Mishra-Mamata Banerjee
IPS Rajeev Mishra touching Mamata Banerjee's feet (Courtesy: NDTV)
3

Notwithstanding central government’s directive of putting 3 IPS officers on Central deputation following the mob attack on the motorcade of the BJP’s national president JP Nadda earlier this month, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government, which has been at odds with the Centre, arbitrarily promoted one of them and transferred another on Monday. 

Instead of releasing the 3 IPS officers on Central deputation, Mamata Banerjee arbitrarily promotes one and transfers another

According to reports, Rajeev Mishra, the 1996 batch IPS officer who was IG South Bengal but has now been promoted as ADG South Bengal. Rajeev Mishra along with Bholanath Pandey and Praveen Kumar Tripathi were in-charge of JP Nadda’s security when his convoy came under attack on December 10 while he was en route to Diamond Harbour for a workers meeting.

Bholanath Pandey who was the Diamond Harbour SP has now been transferred as the SP, Home Guard. The position of the third IPS officer, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, DIG (Presidency Range), who was also in-charge of Nadda’s security, however, remained the same.

Total of 33 officers were either transferred or promoted by the state government on Monday and IPS officers Rajeev Mishra and Bholanath Pandey were amongst them. The Mamata government has called this a routine procedure.

For the unversed, Rajeev Mishra is the same IPS officer who had shot to fame after videos surfaced of him touching Mamata Banerjee’s feet in 2019. He was in uniform. The clip had gone viral receiving flak from various quarters. Slamming the Mamata Banerjee govt, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted the video with a comment in Hindi: “What kind of democracy is this?”

MHA summons three IPS officers of Bengal following the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy 

The MHA on December 12 (Saturday) summoned three IPS officers of Bengal, who were responsible for providing security to BJP national head J P Nadda, to serve in central deputation following the attack on his convoy on Thursday which left several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured in the process. The IPS officers sought were Rajeev Mishra (Additional Director General, South Bengal), Praveen Tripathi (Deputy Inspector General, Presidency Range) and Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour).

Mamata Banerjee refuses to release the officers

However, the West Bengal state government had blatantly refused to give a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and release them. This had led to a massive tug of war between MHA and Mamata Banerjee. Hitting out at the Modi government, Mamata had said that her government would not bend before “expansionist” and “undemocratic” forces.

The MHA in its second directive on December 16 had transferred Mishra to ITBP, Pandey to Bureau of Police Research and Tripathi to SSB DIG. Mamata had slammed the move and the intent to use powers “covered under emergency laws”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

Media OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.

Six returnees from UK test positive for mutated coronavirus

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, UK discovered a mutated, more transmissible virus strain which prompted the government to impose lockdown.

Not just nepotism: How KRK’s Desh Drohi is better than Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Bollywood roundup for 2020

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
More people find KRK's Desh Drohi which is nothing short of cringe fest, more tolerable than Sadak 2.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Is Sourav Ganguly joining BJP? Here is the cryptic answer he gave when asked by media

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had stated, "Successful people such as Sourav Ganguly must join politics."
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee promotes one of the three IPS officers responsible for BJP Chief’s security when he was attacked, disregards MHA order

OpIndia Staff -
Despite repeated summons by the MHA, Mamata Banerjee had refused to release the three IPS officers on central deputation
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police drop charges against woman who held ‘Free Kashmir’ placard, after Maha govt defends her actions

OpIndia Staff -
The Maha Govt had jumped in to defend the woman, saying she had no “anti-national intentions”.
Read more
Government and Policy

Contractual workers tear Mamata Banerjee’s banners in Kolkata, block road, TMC leaders escorted out by police: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
TMC and Mamata Banerjee has drawn the ire of contractual workers associated with Self Employed Labor Organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Media

Mumbai Police accuses Arnab Goswami directly in the TRP scam case for the first time: Here is what they said in court

OpIndia Staff -
This is the first time that Mumbai Police have directly named Arnab Goswami in TRP case, however, they have not investigated India Today yet
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara’s brother ordered killing of BJP’s Hiren Patel, says ATS

OpIndia Staff -
The ATS has stated that accused have revealed that Hiren Patel's murder was ordered by Amit Katara, the brother of Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara and son of former MP Balulal Katara.
Read more
News Reports

MHA starts an investigation against NGOs of Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal based on NCPCR’s report

OpIndia Staff -
Badruddin Ajmal's NGOs accused of receiving funds from terror-linked foreign organisation, MHA starts probe.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife not to appear before ED today, third summons in PMC Bank Scam to be missed: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will not be attending the ED summons issued to her in PMC Bank Scam
Read more
News Reports

Days after being manhandled by Congress MLCs, Dy Speaker of Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda found dead. Suicide suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Some news reports have mentioned sting Dharme Gowda's driver that he was upset after the incident of manhandling in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15.
Read more
Editor's picks

Six returnees from UK test positive for mutated coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, UK discovered a mutated, more transmissible virus strain which prompted the government to impose lockdown.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com