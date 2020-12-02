On Tuesday evening, a distressed daughter reached out to former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Prateeksha Yadav Preet, a Mainpuri resident, tweeted to Yadav pleading for medical assistance for her father who had met with an accident earlier.

@yadavakhilesh जी आज आपके सैफई में, चिकित्सक की व्यवस्था नहीं हो पाई,,पिता जी का एक्सिडेंट हो गया है और वहां पूरा दिन बदहाल हालत में,,,

आखिर आगरा के लिए रवाना हो रहे हैं, हालत इतनी नाज़ुक है dr. जबाव दे चुके हैं,

आपसे उम्मीद आर्थिक मदद की भी है,, और @DR_RCMISHRA JI से संपर्क pic.twitter.com/3TvmOzbwiM — Prateeksha yadav preet (@PrateekshaPreet) December 1, 2020

“In your Saifai, there is no way to arrange for medical assistance. My father met with an accident and his condition has been deteriorating. We are finally leaving for Agra. His condition is so critical that doctors have given up. We hope to get some financial assistance from you,” she tweeted.

Akhilesh Yadav, as well as his father and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, were born in Saifai which falls under Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. Mulayam Singh Yadav currently represents Mainpuri in Lok Sabha.

The tweet was brought to notice of Uttar Pradesh government which swung into action to help the ailing man. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Media Advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath reached out to her on Twitter and arranged for medical assistance for her.

Mr Rakesh Ahooja of Rainbow hospital Agra just briefed about the patients conditions and he assured all help and good care by doctors ; wishing speedy recovery. — District Magistrate Agra (@OfficeOfDMAgra) December 1, 2020

As informed by the UP administration, the doctors at hospital in Agra have been informed about the man’s health. They have assured all help and assistance.