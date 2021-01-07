Propaganda against the central government’s farm reforms is now sky-high, literally. One protester’s video is being circulated on social media platforms in which he was seen spreading misinformation about the Agriculture laws in an Indigo flight to Delhi. It has to be noted that the person not only flouted aviation norms but also did not care about the Covid-19 regulations in place.

The video appears to be a recent one as the man propagating in the flight said the protesters are on roads from last 40-42 days. The man, who appears to be a Sikh, was talking in Punjabi. He said that these protests are not just for the farmers but for the consumers as well. He claimed that the price of agriculture produce is increasing and it will increase further in future because of these Agriculture laws. The protester claimed that they are spreading ‘information’ about the protests on buses, trains and metro etc. so that people know about the ongoing protests.

It is to be noted that while he was speaking, an air hostess asked him to sit down as plane was about to land, but he continued saying he will only take two minutes. The man who appeared to be recording the video asked him to continue irrespective of the air hostess’s request. Towards the end of the video, the announcement to switch off the mobile devices can be heard which is only made when the plane is about to land.

Netizens question how Indigo allowed such an act

According to the regulations issued in August 2020, any passenger who refuses to wear mask can be put in no-fly list by the airline.

Any passenger who refuses to wear face mask in flight can be put on no-fly list by airline: DGCA official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2020

The person who was speaking about the farmer protests in the plane was not wearing any protective gear, including mask or face shield. He was putting his life and other passengers’ life in danger in mid-air. Netizens are baffled by the man who was flouting aviation norms.

How @IndiGo6E can allow protests announcement by such people in their flights?



It’s punishable.

pic.twitter.com/cCHHGnnX04 — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) January 7, 2021

He is nit wearing mask & shield — meenakshi (@meenavyas50) January 7, 2021

And where is his mask??



People are tortured at airports for following covid norms and this guy is inside the plane without any mask. @IndiGo6E your flights are dangerous — Nobody (@hai_lage) January 7, 2021

@IndiGo6E A regular flyer here. What action have u taken against this to ensure me safety on my next journey? https://t.co/mvn0JXQTM2 — VigilantEyes (@MadhuChem) January 7, 2021

This is the second time We have witnessed such nuisance on @IndiGo6E in last 1 month. I completely boycott this flight evwn though If I will have to pay few extra bucks but i will not board this idiot flight operator ever.#BoycottIndiGoAirline https://t.co/HWFYg7ZYQQ — Amit Panchal (@Amit60Panchal) January 7, 2021

Indigo Airlines or Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have not reacted to the incident yet.