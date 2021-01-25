Arnab Goswami has announced that he and his wife Samyabrata Ray will be making public all their financial details since they moved to Mumbai in 2004. The Republic Editor-in-Chief declared that he will make the details public in order to dispel the canards being spread about him by motivated actors.

Republic said in a statement, “Editor-in-Chief Mr Arnab Goswami and his wife and Senior Executive Editor of the Republic Media Network Mrs Samyabrata Ray Goswami are going to publicly declare all their income, salaries, expenditures, loans, insurance policies, educational expenses, medical expenses, and their entire bank accounts since 2004, when they moved to Mumbai. They will be putting all their personal financial details in a document and publicly handing it over to the CBI, the ED and, should the Mumbai Police be interested, to them as well.”

“Along with this, they will be disclosing all details of their taxes paid, mortgage payments on their home, and all EMI details to the agencies as well. This is the first time that a media professional and a public personality is disclosing every single rupee of their financial transactions— that too of the last 16 years. Mr Arnab Goswami and Mrs Samyabrata Ray Goswami will not have their spotless integrity questioned by motivated corporate-political lobbies that dare to cast aspersions on them,” they added.

In its statement, Republic has said that “Spin-doctoring and false attribution of statements made by third parties to Mr Arnab Goswami” has become habitual for the media in recent times. Furthermore, the network called upon “owners and editors of other media networks who have cast aspersions” on Arnab Goswami disclose their financial details as well. The network also said that efforts to slander him will invite a legal response.

Republic Media Network said that an attempt was made to target Arnab Goswami using statements made by ex BARC CEO Partha Dasgupta allegedly under duress.