Monday, January 4, 2021
Home Politics Aurangabad renaming row: SP leader Abu Azmi who called Balasaheb Thackeray 'old and senile'...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Aurangabad renaming row: SP leader Abu Azmi who called Balasaheb Thackeray ‘old and senile’ hailed by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

It is notable to mention that Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi in the past had called Balasaheb Thackeray 'old and senile'.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Raut exalts Abu Azmi as a wise man after he expressed criticism of its decision to change Aurangabad's name to Sambhaji Nagar
Sanjay Raut(L), Abu Azmi(R)
105

As politics in Maharashtra heats up over the renaming of Aurangabad to ‘Sambhaji Nagar’, Shiv Sena seems to be trying to forge a consensus among the political parties averse to the name change. Recently, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, known for being unapologetic and strident in slamming the critics, appeared cautious and conciliatory in responding to the opposition raised by Samajwadi Party Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi against the renaming of Aurangabad.

Raut exalted Azmi as a “wise” man and added that he would have a discussion with the SP leader to iron out differences over the renaming of Aurangabad to ‘Sambhaji Nagar’.

“I don’t think so Abu Azmi opposed the renaming of Aurangabad. I believe, he also supported the apex court’s decision of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This is also people’s decision that Aurangabad’s name should be changed to Sambhaji Nagar. Abu Azmi is a prudent politician. We will talk to him. I don’t think he will oppose the move,” Raut said.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi opposes renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar

Raut’s charm-offensive comes on the heels of the opposition raised by Abu Azmi against the renaming of Aurangabad. He asked the Maha government to change the name of the state instead. In a video addressed to the Maharashtra government and CM Uddhav Thackeray, Azmi said that by changing the names of the city neither there is going to be any development, nor it is going to end hunger.

Abu Azmi had earlier called Balasaheb Thackeray ‘old and senile’

It is notable to mention that Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi in the past had called Balasaheb Thackeray ‘old and senile’. “Balasaheb Thackeray is a worried man. He is so angry with the Marathi manoos that he says he doesn’t even want to die in Maharashtra. People start behaving like kids once they grow old. So I don’t want to demean myself by commenting on him,” Azmi had said.

The unflattering remarks by Azmi, which were made more than a decade ago, had sparked angry reactions from Shiv Sainiks, who threatened the Samajwadi Party leader for his comments against Balasaheb Thackeray.

This was not the only time that Azmi had taken a dig at the Shiv Sena founder’s age. A week before he called Thackeray old and senile, Azmi had asked Balasaheb Thackeray to retire from politics. “Uncle, your time is up. You have grown old. So say things that make others happy. Why do you spread hatred?” Azmi had said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Won’t allow communist party’s fascist regime in Kerala’: Orthodox church asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan to keep his opinions to himself

OpIndia Staff -
The Orthodox Church accused Kerala CM of blatantly lying and questioning the integrity of the priests
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more

‘Govt is paying MSP much higher than market price for some crops’: Nitin Gadkari speaks on farm reforms, ethanol fuel and more

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nitin Gadkari talked about EVs, ethanol production, MSMEs and more in an interview with the Indian Express.

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

World OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.

Why tasteless jokes on Hindu gods feel not like free speech, but colonialism

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
After the arrest of a comedian in Indore the other day, Indian liberals are asking their favourite question all over again.

Children home run by Harsh Mander’s NGO in the dock as NCPCR inspection reveals child sex abuse: Here are the shocking details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR conducted inspection at the two shelter homes under the scanner, run by an NGO of 'Love Caravan' Harsh Mander.

Recently Popular

News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Reliance Industries and Adani Group issue clarification amidst misinformation and false claims over farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Industries has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court for intervention in the ongoing vandalism of Jio towers in Punjab and Haryana.
Read more
Politics

‘Won’t allow communist party’s fascist regime in Kerala’: Orthodox church asks CM Pinarayi Vijayan to keep his opinions to himself

OpIndia Staff -
The Orthodox Church accused Kerala CM of blatantly lying and questioning the integrity of the priests
Read more
News Reports

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to remain in jail in the United Kingdom as judge rules against his extradition to the US

OpIndia Staff -
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been in Belmarsh prison in the UK since April 2019
Read more
Politics

Aurangabad renaming row: SP leader Abu Azmi who called Balasaheb Thackeray ‘old and senile’ hailed by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has objected to the renaming of Aurangabad to 'Sambhaji Nagar' and is now hailed by Sanjay Raut
Read more
News Reports

Days after ‘motivated’ IAS officers cried ‘hate politics’, 224 former IAS officers support anti-conversion law in UP: Details

OpIndia Staff -
224 former IAS officers have written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending their support to the recently enacted anti-conversion law in the State.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
News Reports

‘Govt is paying MSP much higher than market price for some crops’: Nitin Gadkari speaks on farm reforms, ethanol fuel and more

OpIndia Staff -
Nitin Gadkari talked about EVs, ethanol production, MSMEs and more in an interview with the Indian Express.
Read more
World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
Crime

West Bengal: BJP’s Krishnendu Mukherjee survives attack by gunmen, blames TMC

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, a complaint has been filed with the Hirapur police station but no accused have been arrested so far.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim ruffians allegedly associated with Maha cabinet minister accused of encroaching Hindu houses in Mumbai’s Malwani: Details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited Malwani to meet with the residents and take stock of the situation
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com