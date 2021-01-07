Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home News Reports Bengal: TMC MLA slaps journalist for publishing report that he did not like, media...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengal: TMC MLA slaps journalist for publishing report that he did not like, media persons come out in protest

The incident enraged fellow journalists of Siliguri Journalists Club who staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Siliguri on Wednesday. The protesting journalists raised slogans and placards condemning the alleged assault on Chakraborty who works with Bartman, a Bengali newspaper.

OpIndia Staff
TMC MLA slapped a journalist
TMC MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari (via Zee News)
94

Ananta Deb Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Mainaguri was booked for allegedly slapping a local journalist in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Monday. The journalist named Somnath Chakraborty reportedly drew the ire of the MLA after he published a news about the MLA’s criticism of the Zilla Parishad.

The TMC MLA, however, denied the allegations and responded, “Everyone should read what the journalist had written and tell me whether it would make me angry or not”.

The incident reportedly took place in the Mainaguri area after MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari inaugurated an open gymnasium. Speaking to Republic, Chakraborty told that the incident happened at Jalpesh where the MLA, in his address, said that the organizers of Jalpesh Fair never involved him in the decision-making. When Chakraborty asked this to the organizers they refuted it. “The news was published on Tuesday, at an event, the MLA confronted me for publishing ‘anti-government’ news and slapped me”, alleged Chakraborty. An FIR has been filed by Chakraborty against Adhikari.

The incident enraged fellow journalists of Siliguri Journalists Club who staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Siliguri on Wednesday.

The protesting journalists raised slogans and placards condemning the alleged assault on Chakraborty who works with Bartman, a Bengali newspaper.

The state BJP posted a tweet condemning the incident and slammed the ruling TMC for it.

The party said that the persecution of Chakraborty at the hands of Adhikari portrayed a clear picture of TMC’s totalitarian regime and that even journalists were not spared from the tyranny of the ruling party in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal news, Bengal videos TMC, Mamata Banerjee violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting Punjab farmers claim ‘political win’ after Brit PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid rising COVID cases in UK

OpIndia Staff -
The protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.
Read more

‘Allow peaceful transfer of power’: PM Modi advises the United States amidst violent power struggle in Washington

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world's biggest democracy, termed the protests as "unlawful" and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

World OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Australia: NSW Government asks citizens to avoid sex during COVID and say ‘hello’ to ‘mutual masturbation’, with social distancing and masks

World OpIndia Staff -
The Government of New South Wales in Australia has recommended citizens that they engage in "mutual masturbation".

Watch: ‘Farmer leader’ threatens to blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur and kill Dr Mohan Bhagwat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arn Banker said, if the (Modi) government orders to fire bullets on farmers, the jawans will rebel against the governments.

Recently Popular

Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

‘Ungrateful’ and ‘Evil Vampire’ Jack Ma now being ‘supervised’ at an ‘undisclosed location’ after criticising China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Disappearance of Jack Ma followed after he made critical remarks about banking system and financial regulatory structure of China
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
News Reports

After insulting army personnel, Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji joins hands with controversial TikToker Mr Faisu for upcoming action series

OpIndia Staff -
Mr Faisu was one of the TikTokers who had instigated hatred in the name of Tabrez Ansari and propagated revenge over his death
Read more
News Reports

Nehru lost Nepal by rejecting King Tribhuvan’s offer to make it a province of India, Pranab Mukherjee in autobiography

OpIndia Staff -
Pranab Mukherjee in his memoirs 'The Presidential Years', which is slated to release in January 2021, recounts his days from remote village in Bengal to becoming President of India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

Man who had ‘attacked’ riot accused Umar Khalid in 2018 is INLD leader leading ‘farmer’ protests near Delhi. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Several social media posts of Naveen Dalal highlights that he is not only a worker of the party but also the 'Yuva Pradesh Upadhyaksh' of INLD. It is pertinent to note that INLD is one of the principal opposition parties in Haryana.
Read more
Editor's picks

Massive: Improved coronavirus recovery puts India out of top ten countries with most active COVID cases

OpIndia Staff -
For a country this size with the massive population as well as innumerable hurdles, India has indeed done a tremendous job in containing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC MLA slaps journalist for publishing report that he did not like, media persons come out in protest

OpIndia Staff -
TMC MLA Anant Deb Adhikari allegedly slapped the journalist Somnath Chakraborty because he did not like a news report published about his comments on the Zilla Prasishad.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting Punjab farmers claim ‘political win’ after Brit PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid rising COVID cases in UK

OpIndia Staff -
The protesting 'farmers' from Punjab, however, want to believe it is because of their roadblocks at various Delhi borders that British PM has cancelled his visit.
Read more
News Reports

‘Allow peaceful transfer of power’: PM Modi advises the United States amidst violent power struggle in Washington

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, the leader of the world's biggest democracy, termed the protests as "unlawful" and asked the Unite States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.
Read more
World

Twitter locks US Pres Donald Trump’s account amidst Capitol Hill chaos, threatens suspension

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has locked the account of incumbent US President Donald Trump in the wake of the violence at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
World

USA: Pipe bombs found at RNC headquarters and destroyed, suspicious package at DNC, media equipment destroyed

OpIndia Staff -
Two pipe bombs have been found at RNC headquarters in Washington DC as chaos and violence grips Capitol Hill.
Read more
World

USA: Woman shot during Capitol Hill anarchy, Trump calls for peace while maintaining election was ‘fraudulent’ and ‘stolen’

OpIndia Staff -
There are chaotic scenes underway at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. And a woman is reported to have been shot.
Read more
World

USA: Unreal scenes as Trump supporters storm Capitol Hill, enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, run wild

OpIndia Staff -
Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump have stormed Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
News Reports

Kamal Haasan who claims to champion women empowerment had refused to give his former wife used appliances after divorce: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Vani Ganapathy, the ex-wife of Kamal Haasan, had revealed in 2015 that he refused to give her used appliances after their divorce
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com